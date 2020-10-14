Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  JBS SA    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS SA

(JBSS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JBS : Parent of Brazil's JBS pleads guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 02:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Greeley, Colorado

NEW YORK/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's J&F Investimentos, parent company of the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, pleaded guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges and agreed to pay $256 million in criminal fines, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Only half of the fine, $128 million, will be paid to U.S. authorities, as the company will receive credit to payments made to Brazilian authorities.

In 2017, J&F agreed to pay a record-setting 10.3 billion-real ($1.85 billion) fine in its home country for its role in corruption scandals that severely weakened Brazil's then-president, Michel Temer. Top executives in Brazil had admitted to bribing more than 1,900 politicians to secure contracts for the group.

Shares of JBS rose 5.8% in Sao Paulo following the announcement in the United States, amid hopes the deal would allow the company - which reported a net profit of 3.4 billion reais last quarter - to draw under a line under the sprawling corruption scandal.

According to documents made public on Wednesday in a U.S. court, the amount of the bribes paid by J&F officials to high-level government officials exceeded $150 million, which generated $178 million in profit for the company, U.S. prosecutors said.

Lucio Martins, J&F's director of compliance, pleaded guilty to violations of the U.S. Foreign Corruption Practices Act on behalf of the company in a video conference proceeding before U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn.

Between 2005 and 2017, the company conspired to bribe officials to get the Brazilian government and other entities to arrange financing and equity transactions benefiting J&F, according to a U.S. charging document.

Prosecutors said part of the bribe negotiations took place within the United States.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York and Sabrina Valle in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Christian Plumb and Marguerita Choy)

By Jody Godoy and Sabrina Valle


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.35% 6.5772 Delayed Quote.45.03%
JBS SA -4.08% 19.3 End-of-day quote.-25.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JBS SA
02:28pPilgrim's Pride strikes plea deal over U.S. chicken price-fixing charges
RE
02:04pJBS : Parent of Brazil's JBS pleads guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges
RE
11:50aJBS S A : Minutes of the board of directors' meeting held on september 28, 2020
PU
11:02aJBS : Pilgrim's Pride reaches plea deal on chicken price-fixing
AQ
10/13JBS : Brazil charges JBS unit over coronavirus worker protection, 18th suit agai..
RE
10/07U.S. indicts six more chicken-industry executives over alleged price fixing
RE
10/07U.S. indicts six more chicken-industry executives over alleged price fixing
RE
10/05Fresh Wave of Meat Plant Shutdowns Unlikely, JBS USA Chief Says
DJ
10/01Meatpackers in the Americas accelerate automation after outbreaks, lagging Eu..
RE
09/30China temporarily suspends beef imports from Minerva Brazil plant
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 264 B 47 544 M 47 544 M
Net income 2020 2 845 M 511 M 511 M
Net Debt 2020 49 951 M 8 981 M 8 981 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 52 442 M 9 372 M 9 429 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 242 000
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart JBS SA
Duration : Period :
JBS SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 33,62 BRL
Last Close Price 19,67 BRL
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
José Batista Sobrinho Vice Chairman
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS SA-25.19%9 196
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION12.26%27 034
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.89.11%27 012
TYSON FOODS, INC.-35.24%21 480
WH GROUP LIMITED-22.24%11 890
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.76.53%7 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group