JBS S A : DOCUMENTS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CALLED FOR OCTOBER 30, 2020

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

DOCUMENTS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

CALLED FOR OCTOBER 30, 2020

JBS S.A. ("JBS" - B3: JBSS3, OTCQX: JBSAY), considering the current efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and further to the Call Notice and the Management Proposal for JBS' Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on October 30, 2020 ("ESM"), disclosed to its shareholders on September 29, 2020, hereby provides the following additional information related to participation in the ESM:

Due to the critical and yet challenging scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic and in view of the limited operations of government bodies and the recommendations for social distancing, JBS will waive the requirements of notarization of signatures and registration of the documents necessary for shareholder participation in the ESM with the Registry of Deeds and Documents, pursuant to article 10 of its Bylaws and article 126 of Law 6,404/76, as mentioned in the Call Notice and in the Management Proposal for the ESM. JBS will also waive the physical delivery of identity documents and/or corporate acts that prove legal representation, as the case may be, at its headquarters, accepting the submission of said documents via email to ri@jbs.com.br up to seventy-two hours (72) prior to the ESM. For complete information on the procedures to be adopted for participation in the ESM, please refer to the Call Notice and the Management Proposal, available on the Company's Investor Relations website ( https://ri.jbs.com.br/en/) and on the websites of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br).

JBS will have a structure in place for shareholders who want to attend the ESM in person and declares that sanitary measures will be adopted to contain the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, temperature measurement and the mandatory use of masks.

São Paulo, October 26, 2020.

Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti

Investor Relations Officer