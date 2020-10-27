Log in
JBS SA    JBSS3

JBS SA

(JBSS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/26
21.09 BRL   -0.99%
10:25aJBS S A : Receives request to call for extraordinary general meeting
PU
03:03aVale dam-break trauma raises level of ESG funds in Brazil
RE
03:00aVale dam-break trauma raises level of ESG funds in Brazil
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JBS S A : RECEIVES REQUEST TO CALL FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

10/27/2020 | 10:25am EDT

MATERIAL FACT

JBS S.A. RECEIVES REQUEST TO CALL FOR

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

JBS S.A. (B3: JBSS3, OTCQX: JBSAY; "JBS") communicates to its shareholders and the market in general, in accordance with the terms of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission Instruction no. 358, dated January 3, 2002, that on September 21, 2020 received a request from BNDES Participações S.A. - BNDESPAR to call an extraordinary general shareholders meeting, based on article 123, sole paragraph, paragraph c, of Law no. 6,404 / 76, pursuant to the attached letter.

The members of the Board of Directors of JBS will meet, on an extraordinary basis, to consider the said request and to resolve on the call for the extraordinary general meeting of JBS.

São Paulo, September 23rd, 2020

Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

JBS SA published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 14:24:07 UTC

