MATERIAL FACT

JBS S.A. RECEIVES REQUEST TO CALL FOR

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

JBS S.A. (B3: JBSS3, OTCQX: JBSAY; "JBS") communicates to its shareholders and the market in general, in accordance with the terms of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission Instruction no. 358, dated January 3, 2002, that on September 21, 2020 received a request from BNDES Participações S.A. - BNDESPAR to call an extraordinary general shareholders meeting, based on article 123, sole paragraph, paragraph c, of Law no. 6,404 / 76, pursuant to the attached letter.

The members of the Board of Directors of JBS will meet, on an extraordinary basis, to consider the said request and to resolve on the call for the extraordinary general meeting of JBS.

São Paulo, September 23rd, 2020

Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti

Investor Relations Officer