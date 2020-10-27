MATERIAL FACT
JBS S.A. RECEIVES REQUEST TO CALL FOR
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
JBS S.A. (B3: JBSS3, OTCQX: JBSAY; "JBS") communicates to its shareholders and the market in general, in accordance with the terms of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission Instruction no. 358, dated January 3, 2002, that on September 21, 2020 received a request from BNDES Participações S.A. - BNDESPAR to call an extraordinary general shareholders meeting, based on article 123, sole paragraph, paragraph c, of Law no. 6,404 / 76, pursuant to the attached letter.
The members of the Board of Directors of JBS will meet, on an extraordinary basis, to consider the said request and to resolve on the call for the extraordinary general meeting of JBS.
São Paulo, September 23rd, 2020
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti
Investor Relations Officer
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
JBS SA published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 14:24:07 UTC