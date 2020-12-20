JBS : donates medical equipment to accelerate Covid-19 testing in Brazil

Donated equipment can process 96 samples per hour and will benefit states including Rio de Janeiro, Para, Amazonas and São Paulo

São Paulo, December 17, 2020 - JBS, through its social responsibility program 'Good Deeds are Good - Feeding the World with Solidarity', donated 21 RNA extractors and 62 extraction kits to the Ministry of Health, to be used in the Central Public Health Laboratory (LACEN) in states in all regions of the country. The equipment is used to perform Covid-19 testing.

The equipment brings faster testing of the disease and each one has the capacity to process 96 samples in an hour. After the pandemic, the RNA extractor can be used to diagnose viral diseases such as influenza, HPV and Hepatitis B and C viruses, among others.

21 LACEN units will start receiving equipment and testing kits this month. They are: Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Espírio Santo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Paraíba, Piauí, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima, Santa Catarina, Sergipe, São Paulo, Tocantins and Distrito Federal.

'Good Deeds are Good - Feeding the World with Solidarity'

Through the social responsibility program 'Good Deeds are Good - Feeding the World with Solidarity', JBS allocated R$400m in donations to combat the pandemic throughout Brazil through public health initiatives and another R$20m for social projects. More than 290 municipalities benefited from the actions carried out by the Company in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

From January the 'Good Deeds are Good' program will enter into a new phase of action focused on volunteering and will involve employees at JBS production units in more than 100 municipalities. JBS will dedicate more than R$20m towards this. Learn more at jbs.com.br/fazerobemfazbem.

About JBS

JBS is the second largest food company in the world and the largest producer of animal protein. It has a global platform diversified by geography and types of products (poultry, pork, beef, and lamb). The Company has more than 245,000 team members globally, based in production units and offices on all continents in countries such as Brazil, the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, China, and others. In Brazil, JBS is the largest employer in the country with over 145,000 team members.

Globally, JBS offers a wide portfolio of brands recognized for excellence and innovation: Swift, Pilgrim's Pride, Seara, Moy Park, Friboi, Primo and Just Bare, amongst many others which can be found on the tables of consumers every day in 190 countries.

The Company also invests in related businesses, such as leather, biodiesel, collagen, personal hygiene and cleaning, natural casings, solutions for solid waste management, recycling, metal packaging and transportation. JBS conducts its operations with a focus on high quality and food safety. It adopts the best sustainability and animal welfare practices throughout its value chain.

The 'Together for the Amazon' program is part of this commitment. In addition to promoting the sustainable development of the Amazon Biome, promoting the conservation and sustainable use of the forest, it is committed to the improvement of the quality of life for the population residing there, as well as the development of new technologies to protect the environment. This includes the implementation of a Blockchain Platform which will expand the monitoring of JBS' direct suppliers to their suppliers for full traceability of the supply chain.