JBS SA    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS SA

(JBSS3)
JBS : starts transportation using low-carbon trucks

12/31/2020 | 11:45am EST
The compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles are operating at Friboi and Seara

São Paulo, December 30, 2020 - Friboi and Seara recently started a pilot project involving vehicular natural gas (CNG)-powered sustainable truck trailers. The vehicles' CO₂ emissions are 15% lower in comparison with diesel-powered models. In the case of Friboi, the vehicle makes daily runs between the cities of Andradina, Lins and São Paulo (SP), while the vehicle at Seara runs the route between São Paulo and Duque de Caxias, in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

On an annual basis, the CNG-powered trucks provide a reduction of 7.6 tons of greenhouse gases, equivalent to the emissions of four passenger cars, or enough to circle the world once in a family car.

The 100% CNG trucks use German technology and each of them comes with eight gas cylinders. They are the first vehicles of their kind in Brazil.

About JBS
JBS is the world's second-largest food company and the largest in animal protein. With a global platform diversified by geography and type of products (poultry, pork, beef and lamb), the Company has over 245,000 Team Members in production units and offices on all continents, in countries like Brazil, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and China, among others - in Brazil, there are over 145,000 Team Members, making the company one of the country's largest private employers.

Worldwide, JBS offers an extensive portfolio of brands recognized for excellence and innovation: Swift, Pilgrim's Pride, Seara, Moy Park, Friboi, Primo, Just Bare, among many others, which find their way every day onto the tables of consumers in 190 countries. The Company is also currently investing in correlated businesses like leather, biodiesel, collagen, personal hygiene and cleaning, natural casings, solid waste management solutions, recycling, metallic packaging and transport.

JBS conducts its operations focused on the high quality and safety of its food products, and it adheres to best sustainability and animal welfare practices throughout its value chain. The Together for the Amazon program is part of this commitment. Besides fostering the sustainable development of the Amazon biome, promoting the conservation and sustainable use of the forest, it also incorporates improvements in the quality of life of the population living there, as well as the development of new technologies for preserving the environment. With the implementation of a blockchain platform, unrivalled in the animal protein sector, it will extend control not only over the direct suppliers of JBS, but also over their suppliers.

Disclaimer

JBS SA published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 16:44:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 267 B 51 404 M 51 404 M
Net income 2020 2 901 M 559 M 559 M
Net Debt 2020 47 415 M 9 144 M 9 144 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 3,12%
Capitalization 62 069 M 12 007 M 11 970 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 242 000
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart JBS SA
Duration : Period :
JBS SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 35,85 BRL
Last Close Price 23,66 BRL
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 51,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
José Batista Sobrinho Vice Chairman
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS SA-8.29%12 007
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION2.95%25 074
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.59.32%24 572
TYSON FOODS, INC.-30.15%23 198
WH GROUP LIMITED-19.01%12 381
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.64.46%7 129
