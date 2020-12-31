JBS : starts transportation using low-carbon trucks

São Paulo, December 30, 2020 - Friboi and Seara recently started a pilot project involving vehicular natural gas (CNG)-powered sustainable truck trailers. The vehicles' CO₂ emissions are 15% lower in comparison with diesel-powered models. In the case of Friboi, the vehicle makes daily runs between the cities of Andradina, Lins and São Paulo (SP), while the vehicle at Seara runs the route between São Paulo and Duque de Caxias, in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

On an annual basis, the CNG-powered trucks provide a reduction of 7.6 tons of greenhouse gases, equivalent to the emissions of four passenger cars, or enough to circle the world once in a family car.

The 100% CNG trucks use German technology and each of them comes with eight gas cylinders. They are the first vehicles of their kind in Brazil.

