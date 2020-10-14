Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  JBS SA    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS SA

(JBSS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Parent of Brazil's JBS pleads guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 05:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Greeley, Colorado

NEW YORK/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's J&F Investimentos, parent company of the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, pleaded guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges and agreed to pay $128.25 million in criminal fines, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

J&F is paying only half of the $256.5 million fines levied due to settlements made with Brazilian authorities three years ago. Then, J&F paid a record-setting 10.3 billion-real ($1.85 billion) fine in Brazil for its role in corruption scandals that severely weakened then-president Michel Temer.

In Brazil, its top executives have admitted to bribing more than 1,900 politicians to advance their business interests - especially JBS's expansion - and secure low-cost financing from state-run banks.

Shares of JBS rose more than 9% in late Sao Paulo trading following announcement of the agreement in the United States, which investors hope will allow the company to turn the page on the sprawling corruption scandal.

A U.S. charging document said that between 2005 and 2017 the company conspired to bribe officials to secure financing and "equity transactions" from state-controlled banks BNDES and Caixa Economica Federal, as well as Petros, the pension fund for employees of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

The bribes J&F executives paid to high-level government officials exceeded $150 million, which generated $178 million in profit for the company, U.S. prosecutors said.

One Brazilian official with "significant influence" over BNDES ensured that the development bank bought some $2 billion in debentures in December 2009, shortly after JBS made a U.S. acquisition, according to the plea deal.

The agreement did not name Pilgrim's Pride Corp, but the timeline appears to coincide with JBS's purchase of the U.S. poultry company. On Wednesday, Pilgrim's Pride said it would pay a $110.5 million fine after striking an unrelated plea deal with the Justice Department over price fixing charges on chicken products.

In another episode, a J&F executive bought a $1.5 million New York City apartment through a shell company, then transferred it to a Brazilian official who ensured that Petros did a deal beneficial to J&F, the court documents show.

The documents said two J&F executives and five Brazilian government officials were part of the "pay-to-play" scheme. They did not disclose names.

Joesley Batista, who steered JBS from a Brazilian beef processing firm to a global food conglomerate, and his brother Wesley were arrested in 2017 on obstruction of justice and insider trading charges. They were released in 2018.

Lucio Martins, director of compliance at J&F, which in addition to JBS has investments in pulp paper, cosmetics, energy, media and finance, pleaded guilty to violations of the U.S. Foreign Corruption Practices Act on behalf of the company in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn via video conference.

J&F also agreed on Wednesday to pay $27 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges related to the bribery scheme.

($1 = 5.58 reais)

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York and Sabrina Valle in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Christian Plumb, Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

By Jody Godoy and Sabrina Valle


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.37% 6.5713 Delayed Quote.45.03%
JBS SA -4.08% 19.3 End-of-day quote.-25.19%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.41% 43.42 Delayed Quote.-36.73%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS -3.13% 19.8 End-of-day quote.-34.39%
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION 5.71% 16.57 Delayed Quote.-51.70%
WTI 2.33% 41.086 Delayed Quote.-34.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JBS SA
05:49pJBS : Meat Giant JBS's Owner Settles U.S. Corruption Charges -- Update
DJ
05:44pParent of Brazil's JBS pleads guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges
RE
02:28pPilgrim's Pride strikes plea deal over U.S. chicken price-fixing charges
RE
11:50aJBS S A : Minutes of the board of directors' meeting held on september 28, 2020
PU
11:02aJBS : Pilgrim's Pride reaches plea deal on chicken price-fixing
AQ
10/13JBS : Brazil charges JBS unit over coronavirus worker protection, 18th suit agai..
RE
10/07U.S. indicts six more chicken-industry executives over alleged price fixing
RE
10/07U.S. indicts six more chicken-industry executives over alleged price fixing
RE
10/05Fresh Wave of Meat Plant Shutdowns Unlikely, JBS USA Chief Says
DJ
10/01Meatpackers in the Americas accelerate automation after outbreaks, lagging Eu..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 264 B 47 288 M 47 288 M
Net income 2020 2 845 M 509 M 509 M
Net Debt 2020 49 951 M 8 933 M 8 933 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 52 442 M 9 372 M 9 378 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 242 000
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart JBS SA
Duration : Period :
JBS SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 33,62 BRL
Last Close Price 19,67 BRL
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
José Batista Sobrinho Vice Chairman
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS SA-25.19%9 196
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION12.26%27 034
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.89.11%27 012
TYSON FOODS, INC.-35.24%21 480
WH GROUP LIMITED-22.24%11 890
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.76.53%7 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group