Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  JBS SA    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS SA

(JBSS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pilgrim's Pride strikes plea deal over U.S. chicken price-fixing charges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 02:28pm EDT
Pieces of chicken are seen on a grill at The Outdoor Grill in Culver City, Los Angeles

(Reuters) - U.S. poultry company Pilgrim's Pride Corp said on Wednesday it will pay a $110.5 million fine after striking a plea deal with the Justice Department over price-fixing charges on chicken products.

The guilty plea makes Pilgrim's Pride, mostly owned by Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA, the first U.S. chicken company to reach an agreement with the government over allegations that industry executives conspired to increase chicken prices from 2012 through 2019.

Pilgrim's Pride agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to limit competition in chicken product sales, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. A company statement said the agreement covered three chicken contracts with one U.S. customer.

As part of the deal, the department's Antitrust Division will not bring more charges against Pilgrim's Pride in the case, the statement said. Shares jumped 6.1% to $16.63 on Wednesday afternoon.

"We are encouraged that today's agreement concludes the Antitrust Division's investigation into Pilgrim's," Chief Executive Officer Fabio Sandri said.

The Antitrust Division confirmed it reached a plea agreement with Pilgrim's Pride and declined further comment until the deal is filed. It is subject to the approval of the U.S. District Court of Colorado.

The former CEO of Pilgrim's Pride, Jayson Penn, was indicted in June, along with other current and former industry executives, on charges of seeking to fix chicken meat prices. Penn has pleaded not guilty.

Last week, the government broadened the probe by indicting more industry executives, including Bill Lovette, who preceded Penn as CEO of Pilgrim's Pride.

Rival supplier Tyson Foods Inc said in June it was cooperating with the department's investigation under a corporate leniency program that could protect the company from criminal prosecution.

Separately, JBS said it will pay a $26.9 million fine after making a deal with the SEC over violations related to Pilgrim's Pride's books, and prosecutors said JBS parent J&F Investimentos will pay $256 million after pleading guilty to violating the U.S. Foreign Corruption Practices Act.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru, Tom Polansek in Chicago and Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Matthew Lewis)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.05% 138.05 End-of-day quote.-4.95%
JBS SA -4.08% 19.3 End-of-day quote.-25.19%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 108.85 End-of-day quote.-12.73%
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION 6.38% 16.645 Delayed Quote.-51.70%
TYSON FOODS, INC. 0.54% 59.26 Delayed Quote.-35.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JBS SA
02:28pPilgrim's Pride strikes plea deal over U.S. chicken price-fixing charges
RE
02:04pJBS : Parent of Brazil's JBS pleads guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges
RE
11:50aJBS S A : Minutes of the board of directors' meeting held on september 28, 2020
PU
11:02aJBS : Pilgrim's Pride reaches plea deal on chicken price-fixing
AQ
10/13JBS : Brazil charges JBS unit over coronavirus worker protection, 18th suit agai..
RE
10/07U.S. indicts six more chicken-industry executives over alleged price fixing
RE
10/07U.S. indicts six more chicken-industry executives over alleged price fixing
RE
10/05Fresh Wave of Meat Plant Shutdowns Unlikely, JBS USA Chief Says
DJ
10/01Meatpackers in the Americas accelerate automation after outbreaks, lagging Eu..
RE
09/30China temporarily suspends beef imports from Minerva Brazil plant
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 264 B 47 544 M 47 544 M
Net income 2020 2 845 M 511 M 511 M
Net Debt 2020 49 951 M 8 981 M 8 981 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 52 442 M 9 372 M 9 429 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 242 000
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart JBS SA
Duration : Period :
JBS SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 33,62 BRL
Last Close Price 19,67 BRL
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
José Batista Sobrinho Vice Chairman
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS SA-25.19%9 196
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION12.26%27 034
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.89.11%27 012
TYSON FOODS, INC.-35.24%21 480
WH GROUP LIMITED-22.24%11 890
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.76.53%7 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group