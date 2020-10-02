Log in
JCBNEXT

JCBNEXT

(JCBNEXT)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
JcbNext : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

10/02/2020 | 05:55am EDT
Date : 02 October 2020

Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back


Date of buy back 02 Oct 2020
Description of shares purchased Ordinary Shares
Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Total number of shares purchased (units) 12,000
Minimum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 1.450
Maximum price paid for each share purchased ($$) 1.450
Total consideration paid ($$) 17,465.62
Number of shares purchased retained in treasury (units) 12,000
Number of shares purchased which are proposed to be cancelled (units) 0
Cumulative net outstanding treasury shares as at to-date (units) 1,382,700
Adjusted issued capital after cancellation
(no. of shares) (units) 		135,612,700
Total number of shares purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%) 1.01959

Announcement Info

Company Name JCBNEXT BERHAD
Stock Name JCBNEXT
Date Announced 02 Oct 2020
Category Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
Reference Number SB1-01102020-00013

Disclaimer

JcbNext Bhd published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 09:54:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 8,69 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net income 2019 10,3 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
Net cash 2019 136 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 19,2x
Yield 2019 2,76%
Capitalization 191 M 45,9 M 45,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 8,05x
EV / Sales 2019 6,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart JCBNEXT
Duration : Period :
JcbNext Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mun Kee Chang Chief Executive Officer
Ali bin Abdul Kadir Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Charles Poarch Chief Financial Officer
Albert Wong Chief Technology Officer
Chao Li Lim Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JCBNEXT-2.07%46
RANDSTAD N.V.-18.22%9 583
ADECCO GROUP AG-20.52%8 589
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-16.17%5 929
51JOB, INC.-11.63%5 039
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-25.26%4 214
