JCDecaux: Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A





Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A.

Paris, July 18th , 2022 – Under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDECAUX SA and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

210,468 shares

€ 1,321,862.47

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,838

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,403

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,464,257 shares for € 29,382,870.13

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,378,303 shares for € 28,280,905.00



As a reminder:



the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account: 124,514 shares € 2,432,409.79 Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,955 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,405 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 523,460 shares for € 12,007,049.29 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 433,854 shares for € 10,077,011.08





the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 0 shares € 5,000,000.00



The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2021 revenue: €2,745m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

957,706 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,720 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.2/5), CDP (A Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 35 68 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com









