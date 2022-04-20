JCDecaux : Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 11, 2022

Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 11, 2022

Paris, April 20, 2022 - The shareholders of the Company are advised that the Combined General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at 17 rue Soyer 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be webcast live and will be available on JCDecaux's website.

The notice to shareholders (avis de réunion) which included the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the practical details regarding attendance and voting rights at the General Meeting were published on April 6, 2022 in the BALO (French official legal announcement publication) n° 41.

The documents and information referred to in articles R.22-10-23, L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company's website at www.jcdecaux.com.

For further information, please contact:

Rémi GRISARD

Head of Investor Relations Sainte Apolline

78378 PLAISIR

Téléphone : +33 (0)1 30 79 79 93 Email : remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Key Figures for JCDecaux

- 2021 revenue: €2,745m (a)

- N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

- A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

- 957,706 advertising panels worldwide

- Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

- 10,720 employees

- JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

- JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.2/5),CDP (A Leadership),MSCI (AAA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

- 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

- Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

- N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

- N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

- N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

- N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com. Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.