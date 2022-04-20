Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. JCDecaux SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEC   FR0000077919

JCDECAUX SA

(DEC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/20 11:35:10 am EDT
20.50 EUR   +2.19%
12:17pJCDECAUX : Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 11, 2022
PU
11:42aJCDECAUX : Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 11, 2022
GL
11:41aJCDECAUX : Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 11, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JCDecaux : Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 11, 2022

04/20/2022 | 12:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 11, 2022

Paris, April 20, 2022 - The shareholders of the Company are advised that the Combined General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at 17 rue Soyer 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be webcast live and will be available on JCDecaux's website.

The notice to shareholders (avis de réunion) which included the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the practical details regarding attendance and voting rights at the General Meeting were published on April 6, 2022 in the BALO (French official legal announcement publication) n° 41.

The documents and information referred to in articles R.22-10-23, L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company's website at www.jcdecaux.com.

For further information, please contact:

Rémi GRISARD

Head of Investor Relations Sainte Apolline

78378 PLAISIR

Téléphone : +33 (0)1 30 79 79 93 Email : remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • - 2021 revenue: €2,745m (a)

  • - N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

  • - A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

  • - 957,706 advertising panels worldwide

  • - Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

  • - 10,720 employees

  • - JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

  • - JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.2/5),CDP (A Leadership),MSCI (AAA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

  • - 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

  • - Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

  • - N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

  • - N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

  • - N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

  • - N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

  • - N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

  • - N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

  • - N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

  • - N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com. Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Disclaimer

JCDecaux SA published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 16:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JCDECAUX SA
12:17pJCDECAUX : Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to..
PU
11:42aJCDECAUX : Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to..
GL
11:41aJCDECAUX : Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to..
GL
11:40aJCDECAUX : Publication of the 2021 Universal Registration Document
AQ
04/11JCDECAUX : Goldman Sachs gives a Sell rating
MD
03/30JCDecaux SA Wins Exclusive Contract to Represent Atlantic Aviation's Media Assets in Th..
CI
03/28JCDECAUX : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
03/18INTERNATIONAL RECYCLING DAY : our actions to promote the implementation of an eco-responsi..
PU
03/18JCDECAUX : Financial report - Business report FY 2021
PU
03/18JCDECAUX SA : Financial report
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JCDECAUX SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 336 M 3 601 M 3 601 M
Net income 2022 145 M 156 M 156 M
Net Debt 2022 847 M 914 M 914 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,0x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 4 268 M 4 607 M 4 607 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 10 200
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart JCDECAUX SA
Duration : Period :
JCDecaux SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JCDECAUX SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 20,06 €
Average target price 24,16 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-François Decaux Chairman-Executive Board & Co-CEO
Jean-Charles Decaux Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Bourg Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Gérard Jacques Degonse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pierre Niox-Chateau Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JCDECAUX SA-8.82%4 607
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.7.27%16 725
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-5.61%15 289
WPP PLC-12.64%14 028
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-5.07%13 990
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-30.40%12 875