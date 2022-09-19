Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. JCDecaux SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEC   FR0000077919

JCDECAUX SA

(DEC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-19 am EDT
12.97 EUR   +0.54%
12:41pJCDecaux acquires full ownership of Chicago's Expressway Digital Billboard Network
GL
12:40pJCDecaux acquires full ownership of Chicago's Expressway Digital Billboard Network
AQ
09/16JCDECAUX : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCDecaux acquires full ownership of Chicago's Expressway Digital Billboard Network

09/19/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
JCDecaux acquires full ownership of Chicago’s Expressway Digital Billboard Network

Paris, September 19th, 2022 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that it has increased its stake in Interstate JCDecaux, LLC from 50% to 100%. JCDecaux North America is now the sole owner of the company which operates the 52-face Chicago Expressway Digital Billboard Network under a long-term agreement with the City of Chicago. All 52 digital billboard faces, most of which are 20 feet by 60 feet, are in the City of Chicago, which is the third largest media market in North America.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2021 revenue: €2,745m (a) – H1 2022 revenue: €1,474.8m (a)
  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
  • A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 957,706 advertising panels worldwide
  • Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 10,720 employees
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 3 245 M 3 253 M 3 253 M
Net income 2022 108 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2022 964 M 967 M 967 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,2x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 2 744 M 2 750 M 2 750 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 10 720
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart JCDECAUX SA
Duration : Period :
JCDecaux SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JCDECAUX SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 12,90 €
Average target price 16,72 €
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-François Decaux Chairman-Executive Board & Co-CEO
Jean-Charles Decaux Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stéphane Prigent Financial Controller
David Bourg Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Gérard Jacques Degonse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JCDECAUX SA-41.36%2 750
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-8.57%13 722
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-12.67%13 012
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.31%11 114
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-27.10%10 675
WPP PLC-31.49%9 499