JCDecaux and VIOOH launch programmatic digital out-of-home in Brazil

06/21/2022 | 11:41am EDT
JCDecaux and VIOOH launch programmatic digital out-of-home in Brazil

Paris, 21 June 2022 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, in partnership with VIOOH, the leading premium global digital out-of-home supply-side platform, announced today the launch of their programmatic DOOH offering for the Brazilian market.

Using the VIOOH platform, JCDecaux will be able to offer its clients effective programmatic digital out-of-home campaigns on its premium screens across Brazil, helping brands make meaningful connections with consumers and ensuring they get the most out of their media budgets.

The VIOOH platform enables advertisers to create flexible, efficient, and measurable digital out-of-home campaigns and helps advertisers include OOH alongside other digital programmatic buys. The leading supply-side platform (SSP) VIOOH provides access to JCDecaux’s digital street furniture inventory in São Paulo city, the largest economy by GDP in Latin America and the Southern Hemisphere. VIOOH delivers the best possible assets for the desired target audience, ensuring any campaign is contextually relevant.

The first programmatic campaign resulting from the partnership was operated by Yahoo's Demand Side Platform (DSP) by advertiser InfinitePay. Programmatic DOOH campaigns will initially only be available on street furniture in São Paulo with further roll-outs set to bring programmatic to JCDecaux street furniture in Rio De Janeiro, and JCDecaux metro and airport inventory in São Paulo.

VIOOH was launched in 2018 in London, has been working in partnership with JCDecaux for the last four years and has now established its presence in 17 countries.

Daniela Galego, Yahoo's Head of Sales in Brazil, said: "According to eMarketer, by 2025, more than two-fifths of all outdoor global ad spending will go toward digital out-of-home advertising (DOOH) demonstrating an immense business opportunity for advertisers who want to connect with audiences in new and future-facing ways. Yahoo’s full stack capabilities and one-to-one consultancy approach to advertisers is the reason our company has been chosen to distribute this best-in-class inventory to all our DSP clients in Brazil. We’re delighted to debut the solution in this amazing campaign for InfinitePay fintech.”

Paulo Perez, InfinitePay’s Chief Design Officer in Brazil, said: "We are pleased to join this deal alongside leading names at the forefront of innovation and technology, helping us create meaningful connections with our consumers and to take our products and solutions to new audiences, spreading our message to change the lives of the Brazilian entrepreneur."

Jean-Christophe Conti, CEO of VIOOH, said: “We’re delighted to be announcing our programmatic digital out-of-home offering in Brazil in partnership with JCDecaux. By utilising VIOOH’s SSP and Adserver, and with access to JCDecaux’s premium OOH inventory, this programmatic offering will allow advertisers in Brazil to create high-impact, data-driven DOOH campaigns and ultimately ensure their OOH media spend will work much harder, addressing brand awareness objectives together with performance objectives.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: "By making our Brazilian digital inventory available for programmatic trading, JCDecaux has taken another step towards meeting agencies and brands new digital expectations with effective OOH solutions, increasing the relevance and competitiveness of DOOH advertising. As the number one outdoor advertising company in Latin America, JCDecaux operates premium inventory within 10 large cities in Brazil, including 3 main metro lines and the 2 largest international airports (São Paulo and Brasilia). The partnership with VIOOH strengthens JCDecaux’s leadership in Brazil, where digital revenue already represents 51% of JCDecaux Brazil’s total revenue in 2021.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2021 revenue: €2,745m (a)
  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
  • A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 957,706 advertising panels worldwide
  • Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 10,720 employees
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.2/5), CDP (A Leadership), MSCI (AAA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 35 68 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com
Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com


 

 

