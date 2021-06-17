Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  JCDecaux SA
  News
  Summary
    DEC   FR0000077919

JCDECAUX SA

(DEC)
  Report
JCDecaux : Rémi Grisard appointed Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication of JCDecaux

06/17/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Rémi Grisard appointed Head of Investor Relations and Financial

Communication of JCDecaux

Paris, June 17, 2021 - JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that Rémi Grisard has joined JCDecaux as Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication of JCDecaux, taking up his position on June 15, 2021.

Rémi Grisard began his career at Société Générale in 2009 at the group's General Inspection Department which handles risk management and strategic audits in France and internationally for the group's senior management.

In 2013, Rémi Grisard joined the Strategy and Corporate development teams in the Investment Bank - Asset & Wealth Management division at Société Générale, where his role involved strategic planning and corporate M&A transactions.

From 2016, Rémi Grisard was an equity analyst in the Media & Internet team for Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking, covering stocks such as Adevinta, M6, Mediaset Espana, Mediaset Italia, Mediawan and Scout24.

Rémi Grisard, 36, is a graduate of the ESSEC business school.

Based at our headquarters in Yvelines (Plaisir), Rémi Grisard reports to David Bourg, Group Chief Financial, Administrative and IT Officer.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2020 revenue: €2,312m
  • Present in 3,670 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • A daily audience of more than 840 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 10,230 employees
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.6/5) and CDP (A Leadership) rankings and has obtained the MSCI AAA score for the 4th year in a row
  • 964,760 advertising panels worldwide
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (489,500 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 156 airports and 249 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (329,790 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (129,970 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (615,530 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (216,590 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (66,120 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,500 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,350 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.

Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagramand YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 35 - albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 - remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Disclaimer

JCDecaux SA published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 06:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
