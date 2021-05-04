JCDecaux : launches Empreinte 360 (360 Footprint), the first environmental, economic and social footprint calculator for campaigns in France

As a media, JCDecaux has always been committed: committed to the cities and territories we work with, to supporting jobs and the Made in France movement, to protecting the environment and creating spaces for living together, and to our advertisers and their brands. From inventing the Abribus® advertising bus shelter to pioneering self-service bike rental, JCDecaux contributes to making sustainable improvements in urban living for all public space users. Since its inception, the Group has continuously innovated to reduce its environmental footprint with eco-design street furniture, 100% renewable energies and its effort to achieve carbon-neutral status for its activities in France by end-2021. Supported by its long-standing initiatives, in France, JCDecaux also reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 55% between 2017 and 2020*. Through its commitment to the design and manufacture of its street furniture in France and as a coordinator of the value chain for SMEs and startups, JCDecaux plays an active role in supporting jobs, business and inclusivity of all local areas. The Group's sustainable approach has also been recognised by extra-financial rating agencies. A score of 4.6/5 in the FTSE4Good index by FTSE Russell and its maintained "A Leadership" status from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Climate Change rating agency. Moreover, for the fourth year in a row, JCDecaux has obtained the maximum AAA score in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) rankings of Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI).

Élisabeth Laville, UTOPIES Founder, said: "We are proud to support JCDecaux in the creation of this 360° tool which is consistent with our holistic approach to sustainable development. Our vision is driven by multiple indicators that serve to consolidate a socio-economic, carbon and water footprint. The calculator delivers practical analytics for advertising media. It marks the first vital step in supporting reduction targets over time. It also provides a platform to discuss the impact of showcased products. Through our impact assessment of campaigns, we are playing our part in current discussions regarding the role and use of advertising and showcased products. What's more, we are driving forward the discussion in our work with JCDecaux on Brand Urbanism, which seeks to repurpose the positive role of brands in our cities".

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "JCDecaux is a responsible player since its creation and forever into the future. Central to our strategy is our hands-onholistic approach to sustainability. The latter is aimed at reconciling environmental, economic and social issues. The launch of Empreinte 360 is a further milestone in our commitment. It reaffirms our ambition for transparency and our effort to support collective momentum for a better environment, and planning and development in local areas. The calculator not only provides information, but also increases the awareness and accountability of our advertiser clients, their agencies and local authorities. It delivers a 360° impact overview of their campaigns. The outdoor advertising we provide for brands and cities, is an essential component that is inextricably linked ecological, social and economic transformation. Through this new service, and as a trusted public media partner, JCDecaux will continue to demonstrate the usefulness and efficiency of its media for local areas and their populations and continues to be an integral part of an approach to raising awareness in its ecosystem to build a more sustainable world."

