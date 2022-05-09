Log in
    DEC   FR0000077919

JCDECAUX SA

(DEC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/09 11:35:10 am EDT
16.91 EUR   -1.91%
JCDecaux wins 15-year exclusive advertising street furniture contract with Dresden in Germany, with a strong commitment on sustainable development

05/09/2022 | 11:41am EDT
JCDecaux wins 15-year exclusive advertising street furniture contract with Dresden in Germany, with a strong commitment on sustainable development

Paris, May 9th, 2022 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that its German subsidiary Wall won a
15-year exclusive street furniture contract with Dresden, the capital city of Saxony. Effective from January 1, 2023, this agreement seamlessly continues the existing partnership which started in 1991.

The contract includes the installation and maintenance of 850 bus shelters and up to 450 free-standing City-Light-Poster displays including 70 digital screens in Dresden’s highly attractive inner city.

Stephan Kühn, Deputy Mayor for Urban Development, Construction, Transport and Municipal Properties of state capital Dresden, said: "By renewing our partnership with Wall GmbH, we are delighted to have chosen a high-performing partner for advertising rights and transport shelters in Dresden. In reassigning the contract, we strongly focused on sustainability and environmental protection. Our partner will thus commit to numerous requirements regarding the materials used for transport shelters, power supply, bird protection and use of detergents."

Daniel Hofer, CEO Germany, Austria, Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia of JCDecaux, said: "Dresden is an important economic hub in the south-east of Germany as well as a famous tourist destination attracting more than two million visitors yearly. We are very pleased to continue the long-term partnership with the city of Dresden, which started in the early 90’s after the fall of the Berlin Wall, with a strong commitment on sustainable development. With this contract, we furthermore pursue our successful strategy to focus on premium advertising networks and useful services to citizens in Germany’s top cities which offer unique and qualitative advertising opportunities to our clients."

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2021 revenue: €2,745m (a)
  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
  • A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 957,706 advertising panels worldwide
  • Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 10,720 employees
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.2/5), CDP (A Leadership), MSCI (AAA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 35 68 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com  

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

 

Attachment


