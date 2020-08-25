JCDecaux wins 20-year contract to operate 140 digital clocks in Campinas, Brazil

Paris, August 25th, 2020 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that it has won, following a public bidding process, the 20-year street furniture contract of Campinas (population: 1.2 million), the third most populated municipality in the state of São Paulo.

This exclusive contract covers the conception, installation, management, maintenance and advertising operation of 140 digital clocks, all of which will offer creative and customized solutions to meet local advertising demand.

The contract includes the replacement of 21 existing units and the installation of 119 new digital clocks in the next year. They will be located in the main neighbourhoods and avenues of Campinas, providing inhabitants and visitors with an innovative source of information.

The digital clock designs are signed by the Brazilian architect Carlos Bratke. They will display time, temperature and will have an area for relevant city information, in addition to the advertising panel itself. Already highly appreciated in São Paulo, digital clocks offer a useful service that makes city life easier. According to Data Folha research, digital clocks are approved by 84% of the population, 93% like the look and feel and 88% consider their information very useful.

Following JCDecaux's commitment to offering sustainable products, the digital clocks are made of 100% recyclable material, with a life cycle that lasts until the end of the contract, avoiding any unnecessary waste. In addition, they are equipped with latest LED lighting technology, which reduces energy consumption by 60%.

This new contract reinforces the Group’s leadership in operating street furniture in Brazil and its ability to develop innovations that meet the needs of cities and their people. Campinas is considered to be the innovation hub of the country, the Brazilian Silicon Valley, promoting an environment of innovation and entrepreneurship in Brazil.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are proud to have been selected to provide digital clocks to Campinas, a city full of innovation, making it the perfect home for our new OOH solutions. The digital clocks have been developed to become part of the daily life of Campinas’ citizens, integrating design and technology into the city's routine. The launch of advertising clocks in Campinas will offer a new high impact and organic media opportunity for local and national brands and advertisers. This new contract reinforces JCDecaux’s presence as N°1 in street furniture in Brazil. We will continue to implement the most innovative technologies, always looking for new creative and sustainable concepts for the greater benefit of cities, citizens, advertisers and their brands.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2019 revenue: €3,890m, H1 2020 revenue: €1,075m

Present in 3,890 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

A daily audience of more than 890 million people in more than 80 countries

13,210 employees

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy) JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good index and the MSCI and CDP 'A List' rankings

1,061,630 advertising panels worldwide

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (517,800 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 160 airports and 270 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (379,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (136,750 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (636,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (260,700 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (69,490 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,760 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,510 advertising panels)

