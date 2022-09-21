Advanced search
    DEC   FR0000077919

JCDECAUX SA

(DEC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-21 am EDT
12.93 EUR   +0.94%
GL
GL
09/19French Advertising Group JCDecaux Gains Full Ownership of US-based Interstate JCDecaux
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

09/21/2022 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JCDecaux wins a 10-year contract with ViaQuatro to operate Line-4 advertising in the São Paulo metro becoming the largest Metro media company in Brazil

Paris, September 21st, 2022 JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that it has been awarded a 10-year contract with ViaQuatro, which is responsible for the operation and maintenance concession of Line 4-Yellow of the São Paulo metro, to take over the advertising concession of this Line. The commercial offering will start on October 1st, 2022. JCDecaux already operates advertising on the Green-L1, Red-L2 and Blue-L3 lines, reaching more than 4.5 million people daily. With the addition of the Yellow Line-L4, which spans 12 km and includes 11 stations, JCDecaux will become the leading metro advertising company in Brazil – reaching 5.2 million passengers daily.

The contract covers more than 120 wall wraps and 385 digital screens in platforms and corridors, as well as 747 internal TVs inside metro train carriages. Including the three metro lines that JCDecaux already operates, the Group will manage a total of 686 panels and 584 digital screens in the São Paulo metro. JCDecaux recently introduced programmatic trading across its Brazilian digital inventory and will soon roll out programmatic media sales across Yellow Line’s digital assets, enabling advertisers to create high-impact, data-driven DOOH campaigns. This wide range of media opportunities will enable advertisers to deepen their connections with passengers who travel across South America's largest metropolis each day.

The partnership aims to deliver the highest international standards in OOH advertising, with a focus on product innovation, quality of operations and the optimisation of our sustainability approach.

JCDecaux operates the largest national Street Furniture offer in Brazil with more than 15.000 poster sites strategically located across 10 major cities, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, North and Northeast Regions. In addition to the main metro lines in São Paulo, the company also manages the advertising concession in the country’s two busiest international airports: Brasília (BSB) and Guarulhos (GRU).

ViaQuatro is responsible for the operation and maintenance concession of Line 4-Yellow of the São Paulo metro. In Latin America, Line 4-Yellow has pioneered the use of a driverless system which operates automatically without the need for a driver inside the train. This system enables constant speed supervision and delivers enhanced safety and operational flexibility.

Márcio Hannas, President of CCR Mobilidade, owner of ViaQuatro, said: "Line 4-Yellow is already recognised as a showcase for innovation and modernity in public transport in São Paulo. This long-term partnership that we have signed with JCDecaux will provide passengers with a new experience of digital access to news and information, bringing entertainment and engagement to travel on our trains and in our stations.
                
Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: "We are delighted to have been awarded this long-term contract with ViaQuatro, expanding our presence in the São Paulo metro thanks to our state-of-the-art digital assets. Brazil, which is ranked among the world’s top ten largest advertising markets and N°1 in Latin America, is leading the way in terms of digital communication. It is one of the markets where JCDecaux’s assets are the most digitized, already representing more than half of our revenue in the country. This strategic achievement allows us to become the leading metro advertising company in Brazil. As the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, our vision is to deliver innovative media assets that enhance communication, benefiting cities, partners, people, advertisers and their brands.

Key Figures for JCDecaux 

  • 2021 revenue: €2,745m (a) – H1 2022 revenue: €1,474.8m (a)
  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
  • A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 957,706 advertising panels worldwide
  • Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 10,720 employees
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

    (a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

 

Attachment


