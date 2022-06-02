World Bicycle Day: For nearly two decades, JCDecaux has committed to promoting eco-friendly mobility

Paris, 2 June 2022 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide and the pioneer in self-service bike rental scheme since 2003, is using World Bicycle Day to highlight its initiatives that promote eco-friendly mobility.

As an effective complement to public transport systems, self-service bikes can help to reduce the effects of climate change and improve the quality of life in cities. Since the early 2000s, JCDecaux has worked to bring self-service bikes to as many people as possible. Today, the Group operates more than 25,000 bikes in 10 countries and 73 cities, with a particularly well-developed network in France. For the last 20 years, JCDecaux’s initiatives have contributed to changing behaviour and the development of eco-friendly mobility worldwide.

As a trusted partner of local authorities in championing intermodal travel, JCDecaux leverages its expertise and powers of innovation to help cities and citizens meet the challenges of mobility. Over 753 million journeys have been made since 2003 using self-service bikes operated by JCDecaux.

This success is based on several factors, which highlight the strength of JCDecaux’s “eco-friendly mobility” model:

JCDecaux’s ability to develop solutions in partnership with cities , as part of public contracts;

, as part of public contracts; an offering of traditional and/or electrically assisted bikes which are innovative, robust and proven in public spaces;

in public spaces; an extensive range of services (self-service bikes, long-term rental, adapted bikes, parking solutions, etc.);

(self-service bikes, long-term rental, adapted bikes, parking solutions, etc.); an omnichannel customer experience which allows each user to manage their use of self-service bikes from their smartphone;

experience which allows each user to manage their use of self-service bikes from their smartphone; fully in-house expertise to deliver continuous scalability of our systems and full control of the value chain from application to the choice of features such as mud guards;

to deliver continuous scalability of our systems and full control of the value chain from application to the choice of features such as mud guards; self-service bike-share services using a station system and individual bike stands to provide a reliable and optimised user experience;

to provide a reliable and optimised user experience; an expert and responsible approach to operations related to bike services (cleaning using rainwater, recycling, zero-emission vehicle fleets);

to operations related to bike services (cleaning using rainwater, recycling, zero-emission vehicle fleets); excellence in regulation and maintenance operations, in terms of user safety and through the use of data to match demand to the availability of bikes throughout the day.

By listening to cities and citizens, JCDecaux continues to reimagine the future of shared bikes to enhance users’ experience and facilitate their daily travel. This includes the following initiatives: inclusive and cargo bikes, autonomous, solar-powered stations, Mobility as a Service (MaaS – supplying all available mobility services for a region within a single platform as illustrated in Mulhouse), bike reservations in advance, and introducing an electronic locking system in Lyon that enables users to leave their bikes at a station even if it is full.

Thanks to its quality of service, JCDecaux’s bike schemes in France recorded an average satisfaction rate for 2021 of over 92% (satisfaction with the service, ease of use, quality of maintenance, availability of bikes and the level of recommendation).

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said : “We have just unveiled our new strategic ESG roadmap for 2030 and are proud to have led the way for shared eco-friendly urban mobility for the last 20 years. In line with the Group’s business model, we are delighted to finance our bike networks with advertising street furniture so that we can keep subscription and users fees as low as possible without impacting tax payers. The variety of subscription models we have introduced and our record user numbers confirm that bikes have been adopted as a sustainable means of transport for daily journeys across the world. Alongside our partner cities, JCDecaux has developed unequalled experience, expertise and maintenance levels in the management of self-service bike fleets. I would like to thank our teams for their commitment to providing an outstanding service to our customers and to shaping the future of self-service bikes to enhance the quality of life in cities.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux self-service bikes

19 years of international experience

More than 25,000 available bikes in 73 cities and 10 countries

335,064 long-term subscribers and 1,189,818 occasional users in 2021 internationally

Over 753 million journeys made since 2003, representing 40 million trips each year on average

Vélo’v (Lyon): over 77,000 subscribers and 9.1 million rentals in 2021, absolute records since the service was deployed in 2005

Excellent 2021 performance the world over: 1,047,068 rentals in Ljubljana in 2021 (+34.74% vs. 2020), 812,202 rentals in Luxembourg (+41.55% vs. 2020), 3,509,700 rentals in Valencia (+23.31% vs. 2020)

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2021 revenue: €2,745m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

957,706 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,720 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.2/5), CDP (A Leadership), MSCI (AAA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , Linked I n , Facebook , Instagram and You T ube .

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 35 68 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment