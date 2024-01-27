Stock DEC JCDECAUX SE
JCDECAUX SE

Equities

DEC

FR0000077919

Advertising & Marketing

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:06 2024-01-26 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
18.87 EUR +4.83% Intraday chart for JCDECAUX SE +3.91% +3.68%
07:02am JC DECAUX : FY23 revenues. A slight beat and confirmation of the progressive recovery Alphavalue
Jan. 26 Global markets live: LVMH, Intel, Tesla, Salesforce, Eli Lilly... Our Logo
Latest news about JCDECAUX SE

JC DECAUX : FY23 revenues. A slight beat and confirmation of the progressive recovery Alphavalue
Global markets live: LVMH, Intel, Tesla, Salesforce, Eli Lilly... Our Logo
JCDECAUX : Barclays keeps its Buy rating ZD
JCDECAUX : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
JCDECAUX SE : Return to growth Our Logo
JCDECAUX : UBS remains Neutral ZD
JCDECAUX : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating ZD
JCDecaux: record sales in Q4 despite China CF
JCDECAUX : UBS reduces its recommendation to 'neutral CF
JCDECAUX : Reduced to Neutral by UBS ZD
JCDecaux: share price falls as UBS worries about China CF
JCDecaux: strengthens its presence in Orléans CF
JCDECAUX : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating ZD
JCDECAUX : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
JCDecaux's Sister Company Renews Exclusive Advertising Deals with Transport Operator in Hong Kong MT
JCDecaux: renewal of advertising contracts in Hong Kong CF
JCDecaux Pearl & Dean Wins the Renewal of the Exclusive Advertising Contracts for Hong Kong MTR Corporation CI
Shanghai International Airport Strikes Advertising Deal With JCDecaux Momentum MT
JCDecaux to Merge Slovakia Activities With Akzent Bigboard MT
JCDecaux: towards the merger of activities in Slovakia CF
Akzent Bigboard, A.S. signed an agreement to acquire OOH activities of JCDecaux in Slovakia. CI
JCDECAUX : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating ZD
JCDECAUX : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
JCDecaux: joint venture created for Central America CF
JCDecaux Top Media, Grupo Publigrafik Form JV in Central America MT

Chart JCDECAUX SE

Company Profile

JCDECAUX SE is No. 1 in the world for outdoor communication. Net sales break down by type of surface as follows: - urban furniture (52.7%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in malls and on urban furniture bus shelters, automated public toilets, newspaper kiosks, signboards, etc.; 604,536 advertising surfaces marketed at the end of 2022), sale, leasing, and maintenance of urban furnishings. The group is also No. 1 worldwide for self-service bicycle rentals; - transportation vehicles and terminals (32.4%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in 153 airports, on and in buses, subways, trains, tramways, train stations, and transit terminals. At the end of 2022, the group sold 333,620 advertising surfaces; - traditional and lighted billboards (14.9%; No. 1 in Europe): 101,976 advertising surfaces marketed. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (18%), the United Kingdom (9.7%), Europe (29.8%), Asia/Pacific (21.8%), North America (8.1%) and other (12.6%).
Sector
Advertising & Marketing
Calendar
2024-03-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for JCDECAUX SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
18.87 EUR
Average target price
20.49 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+8.59%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Advertising & Marketing

1st Jan change Capi.
JCDECAUX SE Stock JCDECAUX SE
+3.68% 4 369 M $
OMNICOM GROUP., INC. Stock Omnicom Group., Inc.
+5.06% 17 990 M $
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. Stock The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
+1.04% 12 631 M $
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Focus Media Information Technology Co., Ltd.
-7.59% 11 753 M $
WPP PLC Stock WPP plc
+2.07% 10 452 M $
PEOPLE.CN CO., LTD Stock People.cn CO., LTD
-12.37% 3 778 M $
CYBERAGENT, INC. Stock CyberAgent, Inc.
+7.48% 3 256 M $
AUTOHOME INC. Stock Autohome Inc.
-10.19% 3 104 M $
IPSOS Stock Ipsos
+7.58% 2 897 M $
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC Stock Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc
+5.18% 2 821 M $
