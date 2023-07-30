  1. Markets
Security DEC

JCDECAUX SE

Equities DEC FR0000077919

Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:25:24 2023-07-28 am EDT
16.94 EUR +1.99% -1.40% -4.40%
JC DECAUX : H123: still some patience required, unsurprisingly.

Today at 04:54 pm

Chart JCDECAUX SE

Chart JCDECAUX SE
More charts

Company Profile

JCDECAUX SE is No. 1 in the world for outdoor communication. Net sales break down by type of surface as follows: - urban furniture (52.7%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in malls and on urban furniture bus shelters, automated public toilets, newspaper kiosks, signboards, etc.; 604,536 advertising surfaces marketed at the end of 2022), sale, leasing, and maintenance of urban furnishings. The group is also No. 1 worldwide for self-service bicycle rentals; - transportation vehicles and terminals (32.4%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in 153 airports, on and in buses, subways, trains, tramways, train stations, and transit terminals. At the end of 2022, the group sold 333,620 advertising surfaces; - traditional and lighted billboards (14.9%; No. 1 in Europe): 101,976 advertising surfaces marketed. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (18%), the United Kingdom (9.7%), Europe (29.8%), Asia/Pacific (21.8%), North America (8.1%) and other (12.6%).
Sector
Advertising & Marketing
Calendar
2023-11-08 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - trading update
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for JCDECAUX SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
16.94EUR
Average target price
20.42EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.52%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Advertising & Marketing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
JCDECAUX SE
Chart Analysis JCDECAUX SE
-4.40% 3 980 M $
AUTOHOME INC.
Chart Analysis Autohome Inc.
+8.63% 4 095 M $
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC
Chart Analysis Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc
+20.71% 4 196 M $
PEOPLE.CN CO., LTD
Chart Analysis People.cn CO., LTD
+71.43% 4 472 M $
CYBERAGENT, INC.
Chart Analysis CyberAgent, Inc.
-23.24% 3 231 M $
INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP.
Chart Analysis Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.
+131.17% 3 148 M $
IPSOS
Chart Analysis Ipsos
-22.22% 2 220 M $
MAGNITE, INC.
Chart Analysis Magnite, Inc.
+42.30% 2 043 M $
CRITEO S.A.
Chart Analysis Criteo S.A.
+26.55% 1 851 M $
INMYSHOW DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY(GROUP)CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Inmyshow Digital Technology(Group)Co.,Ltd.
+2.23% 1 742 M $
Other Advertising & Marketing
