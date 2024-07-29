JCDECAUX SE is No. 1 in the world for outdoor communication. Net sales break down by type of surface as follows: - urban furniture (51.5%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in malls and on urban furniture bus shelters, automated public toilets, newspaper kiosks, signboards, etc.; 630,196 advertising surfaces marketed at the end of 2023), sale, leasing, and maintenance of urban furnishings. The group is also No. 1 worldwide for self-service bicycle rentals; - transportation vehicles and terminals (34.5%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in 153 airports, on and in buses, subways, trains, tramways, train stations, and transit terminals. At the end of 2023, the group sold 319,081 advertising surfaces; - traditional and lighted billboards (14%; No. 1 in Europe): 85,743 advertising surfaces marketed. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.8%), the United Kingdom (10%), Europe (29.6%), Asia/Pacific (21.5%), North America (8%) and other (13.1%).