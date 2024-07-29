Stock DEC JCDECAUX SE
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

JCDECAUX SE

Equities

DEC

FR0000077919

Advertising & Marketing

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:35:08 2024-07-26 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
18.96 EUR +1.23% Intraday chart for JCDECAUX SE -7.15% +4.18%
08:12am JC DECAUX : Q224: OKish. Not much more. Alphavalue
Jul. 25 JCDECAUX : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating ZD
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about JCDECAUX SE

JC DECAUX : Q224: OKish. Not much more. Alphavalue
JCDECAUX : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating ZD
JCDECAUX : Bernstein remains Neutral ZD
JCDECAUX : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating ZD
JCDecaux: 2.5-fold increase in net income for 1st half-year CF
JCDecaux SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2024 CI
Transcript : JCDecaux SE, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2024
JCDecaux JV Secures Contract Extension at Macau International Airport MT
JCDecaux: contract renewed with Macao airport CF
JCDecaux Macau Renews and Extends Its Exclusive Advertising Contract with Macau International Airport CI
JCDecaux Obtains SBTi Certification for Climate Strategy MT
JCDecaux: emission reduction targets validated by SBTi CF
JCDECAUX : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
JCDECAUX : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating ZD
JCDECAUX : Bernstein remains Neutral ZD
JCDECAUX : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein ZD
JCDecaux: partnership renewed with Sydney Airport CF
JCDecaux Unit Secures 13-year Metro Station Upgrade Contract in Italy MT
JCDecaux: IGPDecaux wins 13-year contracts in Rome CF
Deutsche Bank Downgrades JCDecaux to Hold from Buy, Keeps PT MT
JCDECAUX : Deutsche Bank returns to 'hold CF
JCDECAUX : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating ZD
JCDecaux: Deutsche Bank downgrades, the stock stumbles CF
Swiss Press Group NZZ to Buy APG|SGA Stake from JCDecaux, Pargesa Asset Management MT
JCDecaux: partial sale of shares in APG|SGA CF

Chart JCDECAUX SE

Chart JCDECAUX SE
More charts

Company Profile

Logo JCDECAUX SE
JCDECAUX SE is No. 1 in the world for outdoor communication. Net sales break down by type of surface as follows: - urban furniture (51.5%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in malls and on urban furniture bus shelters, automated public toilets, newspaper kiosks, signboards, etc.; 630,196 advertising surfaces marketed at the end of 2023), sale, leasing, and maintenance of urban furnishings. The group is also No. 1 worldwide for self-service bicycle rentals; - transportation vehicles and terminals (34.5%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in 153 airports, on and in buses, subways, trains, tramways, train stations, and transit terminals. At the end of 2023, the group sold 319,081 advertising surfaces; - traditional and lighted billboards (14%; No. 1 in Europe): 85,743 advertising surfaces marketed. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.8%), the United Kingdom (10%), Europe (29.6%), Asia/Pacific (21.5%), North America (8%) and other (13.1%).
Employees
11,650
Sector
Advertising & Marketing
Calendar
2024-11-06 - Q3 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
More about the company

Income Statement and Estimates

More financial data

Ratings

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
18.96EUR
Average target price
22.82EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.34%
Consensus
Profit revisions
Estimate revisions

Quarterly earnings, Rate of surprise

Company calendar
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. DEC Stock
  4. News JCDECAUX SE
  5. JC Decaux: Q224