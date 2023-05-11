Advanced search
    DEC   FR0000077919

JCDECAUX SE

(DEC)
11:35:07 2023-05-11 am EDT
19.02 EUR   -0.11%
02:40pJCDECAUX : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
01:31pJcdecaux : Q1 2023 - Business review
GL
11:41aJcdecaux : Q1 2023 trading update
GL
JCDECAUX : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating

05/11/2023 | 02:40pm EDT
JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is still set at EUR 15.90.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 557 M 3 884 M 3 884 M
Net income 2023 142 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2023 846 M 924 M 924 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,0x
Yield 2023 1,73%
Capitalization 4 052 M 4 447 M 4 424 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 10 687
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart JCDECAUX SE
Duration : Period :
JCDECAUX SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JCDECAUX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,04 €
Average target price 21,02 €
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-François Decaux Chairman-Executive Board & Co-CEO
Jean-Charles Decaux Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stéphane Prigent Financial Controller
David Bourg Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Gérard Jacques Degonse Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JCDECAUX SE7.45%4 447
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA17.03%19 031
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.11.73%18 184
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.124.92%15 640
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.84%14 729
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.7.60%13 843
