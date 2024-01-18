JCDECAUX SE is No. 1 in the world for outdoor communication. Net sales break down by type of surface as follows: - urban furniture (52.7%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in malls and on urban furniture bus shelters, automated public toilets, newspaper kiosks, signboards, etc.; 604,536 advertising surfaces marketed at the end of 2022), sale, leasing, and maintenance of urban furnishings. The group is also No. 1 worldwide for self-service bicycle rentals; - transportation vehicles and terminals (32.4%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in 153 airports, on and in buses, subways, trains, tramways, train stations, and transit terminals. At the end of 2022, the group sold 333,620 advertising surfaces; - traditional and lighted billboards (14.9%; No. 1 in Europe): 101,976 advertising surfaces marketed. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (18%), the United Kingdom (9.7%), Europe (29.8%), Asia/Pacific (21.8%), North America (8.1%) and other (12.6%).

