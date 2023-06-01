Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. JCDECAUX SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEC   FR0000077919

JCDECAUX SE

(DEC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:04:07 2023-06-01 am EDT
19.04 EUR   +0.32%
05:39aJCDECAUX : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/31JCDECAUX : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
05/31Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings to Sell Businesses in Italy, Spain for $80.5 Million in Cash
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCDECAUX : UBS reiterates its Buy rating

06/01/2023 | 05:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 24.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about JCDECAUX SE
05:39aJCDECAUX : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/31JCDECAUX : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
05/31Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings to Sell Businesses in Italy, Spain for $80.5 Million in ..
MT
05/31JCDecaux to Buy Clear Channel's Italian, Spanish Operations for EUR75 Million
MT
05/30JCDecaux announces the acquisition of Clear Channel's businesses in Italy and Spain
GL
05/30JCDECAUX SE : Acquisition
CO
05/30JCDecaux SE (ENXTPA:DEC) agreed to acquire Businesses In Italy And S..
CI
05/25JCDECAUX : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/16Jcdecaux : Annual General Meeting of JCDecaux SE of 16 May 2023
GL
05/16JCDECAUX SE : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JCDECAUX SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 528 M 3 760 M 3 760 M
Net income 2023 140 M 149 M 149 M
Net Debt 2023 865 M 922 M 922 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,9x
Yield 2023 1,69%
Capitalization 4 039 M 4 304 M 4 304 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 10 687
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart JCDECAUX SE
Duration : Period :
JCDECAUX SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JCDECAUX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 18,98 €
Average target price 20,87 €
Spread / Average Target 9,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-François Decaux Chairman-Executive Board & Co-CEO
Jean-Charles Decaux Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stéphane Prigent Financial Controller
David Bourg Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Gérard Jacques Degonse Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JCDECAUX SE7.11%4 304
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA18.71%18 853
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.10.79%18 030
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.14.92%14 777
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.117.74%14 078
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.10%13 341
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer