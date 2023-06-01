Advanced search
JCDECAUX SE
France
Euronext Paris
JCDECAUX SE
News
Summary
DEC
FR0000077919
JCDECAUX SE
(DEC)
Add to my list
Report
06:04:07 2023-06-01 am EDT
06:04:07 2023-06-01 am EDT
19.04
EUR
+0.32%
05:39a
JCDECAUX : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/31
JCDECAUX : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
05/31
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings to Sell Businesses in Italy, Spain for $80.5 Million in Cash
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
JCDECAUX : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
06/01/2023 | 05:39am EDT
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 24.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about JCDECAUX SE
05:39a
JCDECAUX : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/31
JCDECAUX : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
05/31
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings to Sell Businesses in Italy, Spain for $80.5 Million in ..
MT
05/31
JCDecaux to Buy Clear Channel's Italian, Spanish Operations for EUR75 Million
MT
05/30
JCDecaux announces the acquisition of Clear Channel's businesses in Italy and Spain
GL
05/30
JCDECAUX SE : Acquisition
CO
05/30
JCDecaux SE (ENXTPA:DEC) agreed to acquire Businesses In Italy And S..
CI
05/25
JCDECAUX : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/16
Jcdecaux : Annual General Meeting of JCDecaux SE of 16 May 2023
GL
05/16
JCDECAUX SE : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JCDECAUX SE
05:39a
JCDECAUX : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/31
JCDECAUX : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
05/25
JCDECAUX : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2023
3 528 M
3 760 M
3 760 M
Net income 2023
140 M
149 M
149 M
Net Debt 2023
865 M
922 M
922 M
P/E ratio 2023
28,9x
Yield 2023
1,69%
Capitalization
4 039 M
4 304 M
4 304 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,39x
EV / Sales 2024
1,24x
Nbr of Employees
10 687
Free-Float
29,9%
More Financials
Chart JCDECAUX SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JCDECAUX SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
18,98 €
Average target price
20,87 €
Spread / Average Target
9,94%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-François Decaux
Chairman-Executive Board & Co-CEO
Jean-Charles Decaux
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stéphane Prigent
Financial Controller
David Bourg
Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Gérard Jacques Degonse
Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
JCDECAUX SE
7.11%
4 304
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
18.71%
18 853
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.
10.79%
18 030
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
14.92%
14 777
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.
117.74%
14 078
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
-2.10%
13 341
More Results
