JCDecaux : Annual General Meeting of JCDecaux SE of 16 May 2023

05/16/2023 | 11:41am EDT
Annual General Meeting of JCDecaux SE of 16 May 2023

Paris, 16 May 2023 – The Combined Annual General Meeting of JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC) was held on 16 May 2023 at the company's head office.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved all the resolutions put to the vote.

In particular, the AGM:

  • approved the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2022;
  • renewed the mandates of the seven members of the Supervisory Board: Bénédicte Hautefort, Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon, Leila Turner and Jean-Sébastien Decaux for three years as well as the mandates of Gérard Degonse, Jean-Pierre Decaux and Michel Bleitrach for one year;
  • approved the 2023 compensation policy for corporate officers and the compensation components paid or allocated in respect of 2022;
  • renewed the expiring financial delegations and authorisations granted to the Executive Board.

Following the Meeting, the Supervisory Board renewed the mandates of Gérard Degonse as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Jean-Pierre Decaux as Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the duration of their terms as Supervisory Board members.

Replacing Pierre Mutz, who has decided not to renew his mandate as a member of the Supervisory Board, the Supervisory Board appointed Jean-Sébastien Decaux as a member of the Audit Committee and Bénédicte Hautefort as a member of the Ethics and ESG Committee for the duration of their terms as Supervisory Board members.

The Supervisory Board also renewed, for the duration of their terms as Supervisory Board members, the mandates of:

  • Michel Bleitrach as a member and Chairman of the Compensation and Nominating Committee;
  • Gérard Degonse as a member of the Compensation and Nominating Committee;
  • Michel Bleitrach as a member and Chairman of the Ethics and ESG Committee.

The Supervisory Board appointed Jean-François Decaux as Chairman of the Executive Board and Jean-Charles Decaux as Chief Executive Officer for a period of one year, in accordance with the principle of alternating the Chief Executive Officer position at JCDecaux SE.

For commercial and public-representation purposes, Jean-François Decaux and Jean-Charles Decaux use the title of “Co-Chief Executive Officer” of JCDecaux.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2022 revenue: €3,317m(a)
  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
  • A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 1,040,132 advertising panels worldwide
  • Present in 3,573 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 11,200 employees
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A- Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVadis
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (604,536 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 205 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (333,620 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (101,976 advertising panels worldwide)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (654,957 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (170,973 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (129,305 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (24,198 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (19,371 advertising panels)

        (a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com
        

        

 

