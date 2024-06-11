JCDecaux: Deutsche Bank downgrades, the stock stumbles

June 11, 2024 at 03:46 am EDT Share

JCDecaux shares were one of the biggest decliners in the SBF 120 index on Tuesday morning on the Paris Bourse, as Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock on valuation grounds.



At 9:30 a.m., the French outdoor advertising giant's share price was down by around 1.2%, while the SBF was up by 0.2% at the same time.



In a sector note, Deutsche Bank points out that both JCDecaux and its German competitor Stroeer have made a good start to the year, managing to maintain their double-digit growth rates.



In its view, this positive momentum should continue in the second quarter, thanks to the Euro 2024 soccer tournament and the Olympic Games, before slowing somewhat in the second half of the year.



While appreciating JCDecaux's positioning in the outdoor advertising market from a long-term perspective, the research firm points out that its share price has already appreciated by around 20% this year.



The analyst, who explains that he sees fewer favorable catalysts now that the effect of the Olympic Games is well integrated by the market, has consequently downgraded his recommendation to 'hold' from 'buy', with a price target maintained at 22 euros.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.