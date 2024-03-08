Please find attached the report.
Attachment
- 08-03-24 # FY 2023 - Business Report
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 01:59:52 pm
|17.8 EUR
|+0.56%
|17.72
|-0.42%
|02:16pm
|JC DECAUX : Almost back to normality post-Covid…but not quite.
|02:01pm
|UBS Trims JCDecaux PT, Affirms Neutral Rating
|MT
Please find attached the report.
Attachment
|JC DECAUX : Almost back to normality post-Covid…but not quite.
|UBS Trims JCDecaux PT, Affirms Neutral Rating
|MT
|JCDECAUX : UBS adjusts its target price
|CF
|JCDECAUX : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
|ZD
|JCDECAUX : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|Transcript : JCDecaux SE, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 07, 2024
|JCDECAUX : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
|ZD
|JCDECAUX : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
|ZD
|JCDecaux: 58% increase in net income by 2023
|CF
|JCDecaux SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|JCDECAUX : UBS sticks Neutral
|ZD
|JCDecaux: sale of shares in APG|SGA under consideration
|CF
|APG SGA Shareholders JCDecaux, Pargesa Evaluate Stake Sales
|MT
|JCDecaux: included in CDP's A list
|CF
|JCDECAUX : Raised to Buy by Goldman Sachs
|ZD
|JCDecaux: international DOOH offer for airports
|CF
|JCDecaux Unit Bags Exclusive Advertising Deal with Airport in Shenzhen, China
|MT
|JCDecaux: exclusive contract with Shenzhen airport
|CF
|ProSiebenSat.1 share price gains further
|DP
|JCDECAUX : Barclays gives a Buy rating
|ZD
|JC DECAUX : FY23 revenues. A slight beat and confirmation of the progressive recovery
|Global markets live: LVMH, Intel, Tesla, Salesforce, Eli Lilly...
|JCDECAUX : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
|ZD
|JCDECAUX : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
|ZD
|JCDECAUX SE : Return to growth
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-2.20%
|4.12B
|+14.76%
|26.42B
|+6.28%
|18.36B
|-1.74%
|12.45B
|-0.60%
|12.32B
|-6.27%
|9.76B
|+0.39%
|4.33B
|+18.07%
|3.66B
|+25.82%
|3.41B
|-8.09%
|3.18B