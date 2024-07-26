Please find enclosed the half-year financial report for H1 2024.
Attachment
- JCDecaux Half-Year Financial Report 2024
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 12:14:22 pm
|18.96 EUR
|+1.23%
|19.00
|+0.24%
|Jul. 25
|JCDECAUX : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
|ZD
|Jul. 25
|JCDECAUX : Bernstein remains Neutral
|ZD
Please find enclosed the half-year financial report for H1 2024.
Attachment
|JCDECAUX : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating
|ZD
|JCDECAUX : Bernstein remains Neutral
|ZD
|JCDECAUX : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
|ZD
|JCDecaux: 2.5-fold increase in net income for 1st half-year
|CF
|JCDecaux SE Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2024
|CI
|Transcript : JCDecaux SE, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2024
|JCDecaux JV Secures Contract Extension at Macau International Airport
|MT
|JCDecaux: contract renewed with Macao airport
|CF
|JCDecaux Macau Renews and Extends Its Exclusive Advertising Contract with Macau International Airport
|CI
|JCDecaux Obtains SBTi Certification for Climate Strategy
|MT
|JCDecaux: emission reduction targets validated by SBTi
|CF
|JCDECAUX : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
|ZD
|JCDECAUX : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
|ZD
|JCDECAUX : Bernstein remains Neutral
|ZD
|JCDECAUX : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
|ZD
|JCDecaux: partnership renewed with Sydney Airport
|CF
|JCDecaux Unit Secures 13-year Metro Station Upgrade Contract in Italy
|MT
|JCDecaux: IGPDecaux wins 13-year contracts in Rome
|CF
|Deutsche Bank Downgrades JCDecaux to Hold from Buy, Keeps PT
|MT
|JCDECAUX : Deutsche Bank returns to 'hold
|CF
|JCDECAUX : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
|ZD
|JCDecaux: Deutsche Bank downgrades, the stock stumbles
|CF
|Swiss Press Group NZZ to Buy APG|SGA Stake from JCDecaux, Pargesa Asset Management
|MT
|JCDecaux: partial sale of shares in APG|SGA
|CF
|Neue ZüRcher Zeitung AG signed an agreement to acquire a 25% stake in APG|SGA SA from JCDecaux SE and Pargesa Asset Management S.A. for approximately CHF 160 million.
|CI