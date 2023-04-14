Advanced search
JCDecaux : Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

04/14/2023 | 11:40am EDT
Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

Paris, April 14th, 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the publication of its 2022 Universal Registration Document.

This Universal Registration Document was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF).

This Universal Registration Document includes the following documents:

  • the 2022 annual financial report
  • the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance
  • the description of the share buyback program
  • the declaration of extra-financial performance

It is made available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations and can be accessed and downloaded from the Company’s website www.jcdecaux.com/investors/regulated-information.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2022 revenue: €3,317m(a)
  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
  • A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 1,040,132 advertising panels worldwide
  • Present in 3,573 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 11,200 employees
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A- Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVadis
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (604,536 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 205 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (333,620 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (101,976 advertising panels worldwide)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (654,957 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (170,973 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (129,305 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (24,198 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (19,371 advertising panels)

         (a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
