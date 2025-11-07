Revenue fell by 2.3% to €926.1m in Q3 2025, compared with €948.2m in Q3 2024.

Excluding the negative impact of exchange rate fluctuations and the positive impact of changes in its scope, i.e. organic revenue fell by 0.9%.

For the Street Furniture business, Q3 revenue fell 2.5% to €456.9m, down 1.1% in organic terms.

Revenue for the Transport business fell slightly, by 0.4%, to €345.5m, representing organic growth of 1.7%.

For Billboards, Q3 revenue reached €123.7m, down 6.8% (-6.9% organic).

Regarding Q4, in a macroeconomic environment that remains difficult, and given the high comparability with last year, which included significant non-advertising revenue relating to the contract for automatic public toilets in the city of Paris, and no expected improvement in business in China, we now expect overall revenue to remain stable on an organic basis, including advertising revenue, which is expected to increase by around +1%.