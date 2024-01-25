JCDecaux: record sales in Q4 despite China

JCDecaux reported record fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, boosted by its digital activities and a solid recovery in the transport sector.



The world's number one outdoor advertising company recorded its highest ever sales figure in the last three months of the year, at 1.13 billion euros, representing growth of 10.3% on an organic basis and 9.4% on a reported basis.



For the full year 2023, sales were up 7.6% (+8.7% on an organic basis) at 3.57 billion euros.



Asia-Pacific, the UK and North America posted double-digit growth rates, while France and Europe exceeded their 2019 sales levels, prior to the Covid crisis, it said in a statement.



JCDecaux points out that Asia, on the other hand, lagged behind, mainly due to China, even though business continued to recover at a better pace in the country in the fourth quarter.



The Group plans to unveil its sales expectations for the first quarter of 2024 on the occasion of the publication of our 2023 annual results, scheduled for March 7.



