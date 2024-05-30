JCDecaux sells part of its stake in APG|SGA to NZZ

Paris, 30 May 2024 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that it has concluded an agreement to sell part of its stake in APG|SGA, the leading out-of-home media company in Switzerland, to NZZ a leading Swiss press group who will become the first shareholder of the company. The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Following the disposal process announced with Pargesa Asset Management S.A. (a fully owned subsidiary of Compagnie Nationale à Portefeuille, an investment company of the Frère Family) announced on February 27th and considering attractive financial and strategic options for its shares in APGISGA, JCDecaux SE will sell 13.56% of APGISGA to NZZ for CHF 220 per share. Post-transaction, NZZ will hold a 25% stake in APGISGA, making it the largest shareholder, while JCDecaux SE will retain 16.44% and Pargesa Asset Management S.A. 13.86%. This deal will generate cash proceeds for JCDecaux SE of CHF 89.6 million, i.e. c. €90.3 million before transaction costs.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2023 revenue: €3,570.0m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,650 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.4/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment