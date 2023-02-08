JCDecaux wins a 10-year exclusive advertising street furniture contract in Stavanger, Norway

Paris, 8 February 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that its Norwegian subsidiary “JCDecaux Norge AS” has been awarded a 10-year contract for the advertising street furniture, including digital in Stavanger, which is the oil capital and the centre of the third largest urban area in Norway.

JCDecaux has successfully worked in partnership with Stavanger for over 20 years, and the new contract, which will be effective from July 2023, will include the provision, installation, and maintenance of 150 bus shelters, 10 automatic public toilets, and other equipment such as free-standing panels, interactive kiosks, litter bins, and benches.

Trygve Peter Nilsen, Head of roads and traffic in the City of Stavanger, said: “JCDecaux has successfully operated this agreement for more than 20 years. They are innovative, self-driven, and they have an impressive focus on quality in products and maintenance operations. We are pleased to continue working with JCDecaux for this new contract.”

Jean-Francois Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “We are proud to continue our long-term partnership with Stavanger, where we started our Norwegian company from scratch in 1999. As part of the public procurement process, 60% of the tender evaluation was based on non-financial criteria, including functionality, quality, and the sustainability of products and services, where JCDecaux was the best respondent. The introduction of digital will further strengthen our media proposal to both national and local advertisers and contribute to grow the market share of OOH media in Norway.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2022 revenue: €3,317m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

957,706 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,720 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A- Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy) Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

