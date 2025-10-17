JCDecaux announces the signing, via its new JCDecaux Brand Signature business, of a contract to renew Culture Presse's ‘Presse’ signage, covering up to 13,000 outlets in France.



Installation will begin in the last quarter of 2025, as part of the modernization of the “plume” (pen), the historic emblem of newsagents since 1950, with public financial support via the point-of-sale modernization assistance scheme.

The contract will be executed by JCDecaux's internal organization to ensure quality and responsiveness.

This contract “will further support the press sector” and demonstrate the expertise of our teams, said Pierre-Henri Bachot, Director of Development at JCDecaux Live & Artvertising.



