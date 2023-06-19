Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. JCDECAUX SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEC   FR0000077919

JCDECAUX SE

(DEC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:11 2023-06-19 am EDT
18.99 EUR   -1.20%
11:41aJCDecaux wins the largest OOH/DOOH advertising contract in Norway with Oslo Sporveien
GL
06/07JCDecaux unveils its Climate Strategy aimed at achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050
GL
06/01JCDECAUX : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCDecaux wins the largest OOH/DOOH advertising contract in Norway with Oslo Sporveien

06/19/2023 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JCDecaux wins the largest OOH/DOOH advertising contract in Norway with Oslo Sporveien

Paris, June 19th, 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that JCDecaux Norge AS, its Norwegian subsidiary, has won an exclusive 6-year (plus a 2-year extension option) advertising contract with Sporveien Media AS – the company governing the advertising concessions for public transport in the greater Oslo region – with a population of over 1.3 million.

The contract includes advertising rights on all buses, trams, and the Oslo metro – trains and stations. The Oslo Metro is the most digitised OOH contract on the Norwegian market, with a total of 345 digital panels and more than 100 million annual passengers.

The contract counts for more than 20% market share on the Norwegian OOH market and will place JCDecaux as a market leader in Norway for OOH and DOOH.

The tender was evaluated on financial and non-financial criteria – including sustainability, where JCDecaux was the winner.

Inge Aasen, Managing director of Sporveien Media, said: “We are very satisfied with the agreement with JCDecaux Norge AS, which ensures further innovation and development of public transport's values. The advertising agreement generates important income for the public transport sector.”

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: "We are delighted to work with Sporveien Media AS again. A concession JCDecaux operated until 2012, and where we started the digital transformation of the Norwegian OOH market. We aim to develop further the contract with new digital concepts and a well-positioned media offer for local, national, and international advertisers. We will operate this contract with a commitment to global carbon neutrality and issue a carbon emission report annually for the contract that will document all the planned emission reduction activities. The contract fits perfectly with our existing portfolio and will place JCDecaux as a clear market leader on the Norwegian OOH.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2022 revenue: €3,317m(a)
  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
  • A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 1,040,132 advertising panels worldwide
  • Present in 3,573 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 11,200 employees
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A-), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVadis
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (604,536 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 205 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (333,620 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (101,976 advertising panels worldwide)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (654,957 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (170,973 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (129,305 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (24,198 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (19,371 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment


All news about JCDECAUX SE
11:41aJCDecaux wins the largest OOH/DOOH advertising contract in Norway with Oslo Sporveien
GL
06/07JCDecaux unveils its Climate Strategy aimed at achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050
GL
06/01JCDECAUX : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/31JCDECAUX : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
05/31Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings to Sell Businesses in Italy, Spain for $80.5 Million in ..
MT
05/31JCDecaux to Buy Clear Channel's Italian, Spanish Operations for EUR75 Million
MT
05/31JCDecaux SE (ENXTPA:DEC) acquired Businesses In Italy And Spain of C..
CI
05/30JCDecaux announces the acquisition of Clear Channel's businesses in Italy and Spain
GL
05/30JCDECAUX SE : Acquisition
CO
05/30JCDecaux SE (ENXTPA:DEC) agreed to acquire Businesses In Italy And S..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JCDECAUX SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 523 M 3 849 M 3 849 M
Net income 2023 139 M 152 M 152 M
Net Debt 2023 855 M 934 M 934 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,4x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 4 090 M 4 468 M 4 468 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
EV / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 10 687
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart JCDECAUX SE
Duration : Period :
JCDECAUX SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JCDECAUX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,22 €
Average target price 20,87 €
Spread / Average Target 8,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-François Decaux Chairman-Executive Board & Co-CEO
Jean-Charles Decaux Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stéphane Prigent Financial Controller
David Bourg Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Gérard Jacques Degonse Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JCDECAUX SE8.47%4 468
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA24.60%20 165
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.16.65%18 984
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.20.20%15 457
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.13%15 182
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.131.50%14 873
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer