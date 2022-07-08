JCK Hospitality Public : Issuance and offering to the Convertible Debentures Set 2 No. 1/2022 (Edit Subject)
07/08/2022 | 06:44am EDT
Ref. CS./22-093
July 1, 2022
Subject: Issuance and offering to the Convertible Debentures Set 2 No. 1/2022 (edit)
To: The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
According to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholder held on April 4, 2022, has resolved to approve the issuance and offering of convertible debentures No. 2 not exceeding Baht 500 million (which hereinafter referred to as "the Convertible Debenture Set 2") and to approve the allocation of not exceeding 546,745,361 newly issued ordinary shares which reserved for the conversion of the Convertible Debentures No. 1 (CD No. 1) and the Convertible Debenture Set 2 to specific investors, namely AO Fund and AO Fund 1. The details of the allocation of newly issued ordinary shares are as follows:
The amount not exceeding 280,000,000 shares, which are allocation of additional newly ordinary shares from the allotted to reserve for the conversion of the convertible debentures No. 1 (CD No. 1). Currently, there are 8,246,626 shares remaining. When including the aforementioned remaining shares, the Company will have a total of 288,246,626 shares reserved for the conversion of Convertible debentures No.1 (CD No.1).
The amount not exceeding 266,745,361 shares, which are allocated to reserve the conversion of the Convertible Debentures Set 2.
The details of the summary of the important terms and conditions of the Convertible Debentures No. 1 (CD No. 1) as shown in Attachment 1, and the summary of the important terms and conditions of the Convertible Debentures Set 2 as shown in Attachment 2.
The Company has operated to offered and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Set 2 No. 1/2022 in the amount of Baht 10 million to Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and the amount of Baht 10 million to Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1") on July 1, 2022 and the said convertible debentures will mature on July 1, 2025 unless conversion rights are exercised before the maturity date.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
(Mr.Athawut Taechaubol)
Joint Chief Executive Director
Attachment 1
Summary of the important Terms and Conditions of the Convertible Debentures No. 1 (CD No. 1) of JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited
Subject Detail
Detail
Issuer of Convertible
JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited (the "Company" or "JCKH")
Not exceeding Baht 300 million as it can be break down to 3 Tranches as below;
(1) Tranche 1 not exceeding Baht 100 million which is divided in to 40 sets
and Baht 2.50 million per set.
(2) Tranche 2 not exceeding Baht 100 million which is divided in to 40 sets
and Baht 2.50 million per set.
(3) Tranche 3 not exceeding Baht 100 million which is divided in to 25
sets and Baht 4 million per set.
Conversion Condition
The Company which issued the convertible debentures following by
Tranche according to the liquidity of the Company. The issuance has to
follow the condition president which is approval of the SEC and the SET
and other regulator including condition and conversion of such Convertible
Debentures.
However, the timeframe of the conversion is within 3 years after
shareholder' s meeting approved the issuance. If the Company does not
issue convertible debentures in full amount within 3 years, the Company
may request a resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting to issue the
unissued convertible debentures depending on the need for the
Company.
Interest Rate
2.00 percent per annum, provided that the interest will be paid on a quarterly
basis
Maturity Period
3 years after the issuance of each Tranche
Payback Condition
Repay in lump sum after each due of specific Tranche according to the
term and condition of the Convertible Debenture. In such, for each
Tranche the maturity period is 3 years after the issuance
Redeem Rights before
The holders of the Convertible Debentures may or may not have rights
Due Date
to redeem the Convertible Debentures before due date and/or the issuer
of the Convertible Debentures may or may not have rights to redeem the
Convertible Debentures before due date. The redemption has to be
followed by the terms and conditions of each set aligned with rules,
2
Subject Detail
Detail
regulations, laws and/ or permissions from related authorized
Governmental Bodies.
Conversion Ratio
Principle amount of the Convertible Debentures divided by the conversion
price
Conversion price
" Conversion Price" will not lower than 90. 00 percent of market price
which does not in the case the price is lower than the offering price
offered pursuant to the Notification No. Tor Chor. 72/2558.
" The market price" shall be calculated based on the weighted average
price of the Company's shares trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand
for not less than 7 consecutive business days but not more than 15
consecutive business days before the date that convertible debenture
holders exercise their convertible debentures. The weighted average price
is calculated from the weighted closing price by the trading volume of
each consecutive business day (Floating Conversion Price). However, if the
conversion price calculated above is lower than the par value of the
company's shares. The Company must issue additional compensation
shares for the calculation of all shares issued at par value is based on the
conversion price.
Noted:
If the Common stock that result from the Debenture Conversion converts with lower than 90. 00 percent of the market price at the exercise date. ( The market price on the exercise date is calculated based on the weighted average price of the company's shares on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Not less than 7 consecutive business days but not more than 15 consecutive business days before the date that convertible debenture holders exercise their convertible debentures. The weighted average price is calculated from the weighted closing price by the trading volume of each consecutive business day. ) The Company is obliged to prohibit the AO Fund and AO Fund 1 ("investors") the Debenture Conversion in the period on 1 year after the investor received such stock ( Silent Period) . In such, after 6 month the investor can sell some of the stock (25.00 percent of the amount) regard with the guideline of the Stock Exchange of Thailand; The term, condition, and the acceptance of the common stock or prefer stock to listed on the exchange of 2015 dated 11 May 2015 (and the amendment).
3
Subject Detail
Detail
o In case of stock conversion is insufficient, the Company will follow
the guideline in the topic " The event of the Company has to issued
new share to accomplish the conversion".
Conversion Period
The holder of the Convertible Debentures may exercise their rights of
conversion of the Convertible Debentures into the Company' s common
shares until the close of business on the date falling 7 days prior to the
maturity date of the Convertible Debentures.
Number of ordinary
Total number of not exceeding 864,583,290 shares, details as bellows;
shares reserved for
1. Not exceeding 223,375,857 shares which has been approved by the
conversion
Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/ 2021 held on June
15, 2021.
2. Not exceeding 361,207,433 shares which has been approved by the
Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 2/ 2021 held on
November 22, 2021.
3. Not exceeding 280,000,000 shares which has been approved by the 2022
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 4, 2022.
Secondary market for
The Company shall arrange to list the ordinary shares issued after the
ordinary shares issued
conversion of the Convertible Debentures on the Market for Alternative
after conversion
Investment (MAI).
Restrictions on transfer
As this issuance and offering of the Convertible Debentures is considered
of the Convertible
as an offering to no more than 10 specific investors within four- month
Debentures
period as specified in the Notification No. Tor Jor. 14/2561. Therefore, the
transfer of the Convertible Debentures to any person at any time
throughout its tenure shall not cause the number of the holders to
exceed 10 specific investors within four- month period, provided that the
number of the holders shall be calculated from actual investors holding
the Convertible Debentures on private placement basis ( whether such
investors hold the newly issued convertible debentures or receive the
convertible debenture from the transfer by any existing Convertible
Debentures holders), except by way of inheritance.
4
Attachment 2
Summary of the important Terms and Conditions of the Convertible Debentures No. 2