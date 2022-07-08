Log in
JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCKH
PU
JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : Notification of the acquisition of assets and trademark under the brand "Shabu Indy" (Revised)
PU
JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : New shares of JCKH to be traded on July 5, 2022
PU
JCK Hospitality Public : Issuance and offering to the Convertible Debentures Set 2 No. 1/2022 (Edit Subject)

07/08/2022
Ref. CS./22-093

July 1, 2022

Subject: Issuance and offering to the Convertible Debentures Set 2 No. 1/2022 (edit)

To: The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholder held on April 4, 2022, has resolved to approve the issuance and offering of convertible debentures No. 2 not exceeding Baht 500 million (which hereinafter referred to as "the Convertible Debenture Set 2") and to approve the allocation of not exceeding 546,745,361 newly issued ordinary shares which reserved for the conversion of the Convertible Debentures No. 1 (CD No. 1) and the Convertible Debenture Set 2 to specific investors, namely AO Fund and AO Fund 1. The details of the allocation of newly issued ordinary shares are as follows:

  1. The amount not exceeding 280,000,000 shares, which are allocation of additional newly ordinary shares from the allotted to reserve for the conversion of the convertible debentures No. 1 (CD No. 1). Currently, there are 8,246,626 shares remaining. When including the aforementioned remaining shares, the Company will have a total of 288,246,626 shares reserved for the conversion of Convertible debentures No.1 (CD No.1).
  2. The amount not exceeding 266,745,361 shares, which are allocated to reserve the conversion of the Convertible Debentures Set 2.

The details of the summary of the important terms and conditions of the Convertible Debentures No. 1 (CD No. 1) as shown in Attachment 1, and the summary of the important terms and conditions of the Convertible Debentures Set 2 as shown in Attachment 2.

The Company has operated to offered and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Set 2 No. 1/2022 in the amount of Baht 10 million to Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and the amount of Baht 10 million to Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1") on July 1, 2022 and the said convertible debentures will mature on July 1, 2025 unless conversion rights are exercised before the maturity date.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

(Mr.Athawut Taechaubol)

Joint Chief Executive Director

Attachment 1

Summary of the important Terms and Conditions of the Convertible Debentures No. 1 (CD No. 1) of JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited

Subject Detail

Detail

Issuer of Convertible

JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited (the "Company" or "JCKH")

Debentures

Type of Convertible

Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures ("Convertible Debentures")

Debentures

Currency

THB

Total Principal amount

Not exceeding Baht 300 million as it can be break down to 3 Tranches as below;

(1) Tranche 1 not exceeding Baht 100 million which is divided in to 40 sets

and Baht 2.50 million per set.

(2) Tranche 2 not exceeding Baht 100 million which is divided in to 40 sets

and Baht 2.50 million per set.

(3) Tranche 3 not exceeding Baht 100 million which is divided in to 25

sets and Baht 4 million per set.

Conversion Condition

The Company which issued the convertible debentures following by

Tranche according to the liquidity of the Company. The issuance has to

follow the condition president which is approval of the SEC and the SET

and other regulator including condition and conversion of such Convertible

Debentures.

However, the timeframe of the conversion is within 3 years after

shareholder' s meeting approved the issuance. If the Company does not

issue convertible debentures in full amount within 3 years, the Company

may request a resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting to issue the

unissued convertible debentures depending on the need for the

Company.

Interest Rate

2.00 percent per annum, provided that the interest will be paid on a quarterly

basis

Maturity Period

3 years after the issuance of each Tranche

Payback Condition

Repay in lump sum after each due of specific Tranche according to the

term and condition of the Convertible Debenture. In such, for each

Tranche the maturity period is 3 years after the issuance

Redeem Rights before

The holders of the Convertible Debentures may or may not have rights

Due Date

to redeem the Convertible Debentures before due date and/or the issuer

of the Convertible Debentures may or may not have rights to redeem the

Convertible Debentures before due date. The redemption has to be

followed by the terms and conditions of each set aligned with rules,

2

Subject Detail

Detail

regulations, laws and/ or permissions from related authorized

Governmental Bodies.

Conversion Ratio

Principle amount of the Convertible Debentures divided by the conversion

price

Conversion price

" Conversion Price" will not lower than 90. 00 percent of market price

which does not in the case the price is lower than the offering price

offered pursuant to the Notification No. Tor Chor. 72/2558.

" The market price" shall be calculated based on the weighted average

price of the Company's shares trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand

for not less than 7 consecutive business days but not more than 15

consecutive business days before the date that convertible debenture

holders exercise their convertible debentures. The weighted average price

is calculated from the weighted closing price by the trading volume of

each consecutive business day (Floating Conversion Price). However, if the

conversion price calculated above is lower than the par value of the

company's shares. The Company must issue additional compensation

shares for the calculation of all shares issued at par value is based on the

conversion price.

Noted:

  1. If the Common stock that result from the Debenture Conversion converts with lower than 90. 00 percent of the market price at the exercise date. ( The market price on the exercise date is calculated based on the weighted average price of the company's shares on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Not less than 7 consecutive business days but not more than 15 consecutive business days before the date that convertible debenture holders exercise their convertible debentures. The weighted average price is calculated from the weighted closing price by the trading volume of each consecutive business day. ) The Company is obliged to prohibit the AO Fund and AO Fund 1 ("investors") the Debenture Conversion in the period on 1 year after the investor received such stock ( Silent Period) . In such, after 6 month the investor can sell some of the stock (25.00 percent of the amount) regard with the guideline of the Stock Exchange of Thailand; The term, condition, and the acceptance of the common stock or prefer stock to listed on the exchange of 2015 dated 11 May 2015 (and the amendment).

3

Subject Detail

Detail

o In case of stock conversion is insufficient, the Company will follow

the guideline in the topic " The event of the Company has to issued

new share to accomplish the conversion".

Conversion Period

The holder of the Convertible Debentures may exercise their rights of

conversion of the Convertible Debentures into the Company' s common

shares until the close of business on the date falling 7 days prior to the

maturity date of the Convertible Debentures.

Number of ordinary

Total number of not exceeding 864,583,290 shares, details as bellows;

shares reserved for

1. Not exceeding 223,375,857 shares which has been approved by the

conversion

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/ 2021 held on June

15, 2021.

2. Not exceeding 361,207,433 shares which has been approved by the

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 2/ 2021 held on

November 22, 2021.

3. Not exceeding 280,000,000 shares which has been approved by the 2022

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 4, 2022.

Secondary market for

The Company shall arrange to list the ordinary shares issued after the

ordinary shares issued

conversion of the Convertible Debentures on the Market for Alternative

after conversion

Investment (MAI).

Restrictions on transfer

As this issuance and offering of the Convertible Debentures is considered

of the Convertible

as an offering to no more than 10 specific investors within four- month

Debentures

period as specified in the Notification No. Tor Jor. 14/2561. Therefore, the

transfer of the Convertible Debentures to any person at any time

throughout its tenure shall not cause the number of the holders to

exceed 10 specific investors within four- month period, provided that the

number of the holders shall be calculated from actual investors holding

the Convertible Debentures on private placement basis ( whether such

investors hold the newly issued convertible debentures or receive the

convertible debenture from the transfer by any existing Convertible

Debentures holders), except by way of inheritance.

4

Attachment 2

Summary of the important Terms and Conditions of the Convertible Debentures No. 2

("the Convertible Debentures Set 2")

of JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited

Subject Detail

Detail

Issuer of Convertible

JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited ("JCKH")

Debentures

Type of Convertible

Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures ("Convertible Debentures")

Debentures

Currency

THB

Total Principal amount

Not exceeding Baht 500 million as it can be break down into 3 Tranches

as below;

(1) Tranche 1 not exceeding Baht 150 million which is divided in to

30 sub-tranches and Baht 5 million per sub-tranche

(2) Tranche 2 not exceeding Baht 150 million which is divided in to

30 sub-tranches and Baht 5 million per sub-tranche

(3) Tranche 3 not exceeding Baht 200 million which is divided in to

40 sub-tranches and Baht 5 million per sub-tranche

Conversion Condition

The Company which issued the convertible debentures following by

Tranche (1 - 3) according to the liquidity of the Company. The issuance

has to follow the condition president which is approval of the SEC and

the SET and other regulator including condition and conversion of such

Convertible Debentures.

However, the timeframe of the conversion is within 3 years after

shareholder's meeting approved the issuance. If the Company does not

issue convertible debentures in full amount within 3 years, the Company

may request a resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting to issue the

unissued convertible debentures depending on the need for the

Company.

Interest Rate

1.00 percent per annum, provided that the interest will be paid on a

quarterly basis

Maturity Period

3 years after the issuance of each Tranche

Payback Condition

Repay in lump sum after each due of specific Tranche according to the

term and condition of the Convertible Debenture. In such, for each

Tranche the maturity period is 3 years after the issuance

Redeem Rights before

The holders of the Convertible Debentures may or may not have rights

Due Date

to redeem the Convertible Debentures before due date and/or the issuer

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JCK Hospitality pcl published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 10:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
