JCK Hospitality Public : Issuance and offering to the Convertible Debentures Set 2 No. 1/2022 (Edit Subject)

Issuance and offering to the Convertible Debentures Set 2 No. 1/2022

According to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholder held on April 4, 2022, has resolved to approve the issuance and offering of convertible debentures No. 2 not exceeding Baht 500 million (which hereinafter referred to as "the Convertible Debenture Set 2") and to approve the allocation of not exceeding 546,745,361 newly issued ordinary shares which reserved for the conversion of the Convertible Debentures No. 1 (CD No. 1) and the Convertible Debenture Set 2 to specific investors, namely AO Fund and AO Fund 1. The details of the allocation of newly issued ordinary shares are as follows:

The amount not exceeding 280,000,000 shares, which are allocation of additional newly ordinary shares from the allotted to reserve for the conversion of the convertible debentures No. 1 (CD No. 1). Currently, there are 8,246,626 shares remaining. When including the aforementioned remaining shares, the Company will have a total of 288,246,626 shares reserved for the conversion of Convertible debentures No.1 (CD No.1). The amount not exceeding 266,745,361 shares, which are allocated to reserve the conversion of the Convertible Debentures Set 2.

The details of the summary of the important terms and conditions of the Convertible Debentures No. 1 (CD No. 1) as shown in Attachment 1, and the summary of the important terms and conditions of the Convertible Debentures Set 2 as shown in Attachment 2.

The Company has operated to offered and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Set 2 No. 1/2022 in the amount of Baht 10 million to Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and the amount of Baht 10 million to Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1") on July 1, 2022 and the said convertible debentures will mature on July 1, 2025 unless conversion rights are exercised before the maturity date.

