  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JCKH   TH3747010Y04

JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JCKH)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-20
0.2000 THB   +11.11%
07:35aJCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of JCKH-W1
PU
06/21JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCKH
PU
06/14JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : New shares of JCKH to be traded on June 16, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCK Hospitality Public : No Right Adjustment of JCKH-W1

06/22/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Headline:

No Right Adjustment of JCKH-W1

Security Symbol:

JCKH

Announcement Details

Right adjustment / No right adjustment

Subject

No Right Adjustment

Symbol

JCKH-W1

The full name of warrant

Warrant of JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

No. 1

The reason for no adjustment

The Company shall not adjust the exercise price and exercise

ratio because the event does not comply with adjustment

conditions as follows; Refer to the Terms and Conditions

governing the Rights and Obligations of the Issuer and the

Holders of Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares No. 1.4.1

(d) state that the Company offers to sell to the existing

shareholders and/or the public and/or the private placement

any new securities e.g. convertible debentures, warrants or

convertible debts which give rights to the Securities Holders

to convert to or purchase ordinary shares of the Company

(hereinafter referred to as "the New Securities") and the

average price per share of the newly issued ordinary shares

to accommodate the exercise of rights is lower than "The

market price of the Company's ordinary shares" and the

difference is larger than 10%

Signature

________________________________

(Mr. Athawut Taechaubol)

Director

Authorized Persons to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

JCK Hospitality pcl published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
