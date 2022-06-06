Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  06-01
0.2300 THB    0.00%
02:42aJCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCKH
PU
06/01JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : New shares of JCKH to be traded on June 6, 2022
PU
05/24JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : New shares of JCKH to be traded on May 26, 2022
PU
JCK Hospitality Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCKH

06/06/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Ref. CS./22- 075

June 6, 2022

Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCKH

To: The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited ("the Company" or "JCKH") has operated to offer and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Agreement for " JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited's long- term convertible debentures No. 4/ 2022 due 2025 . " to Advance Opportunities Fund ( " AO Fund" ) and Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ( " AO Fund 1" ) are collectively referred to as "the convertible debenture holders", then the convertible debenture holders notified the conversion of convertible debenture on June 6, 2022 as follows;

The

Amount of

Remaining

Exercise the right to conversion (unit)

Remaining debentures after conversion

Company's

debentures

debentures

(June 6, 2022)

(unit)

long-term

(units)

before

AO Fund

AO Fund 1

Total

AO Fund

AO Fund 1

Total

convertible

conversion

debentures

(unit)

No. 1/2021

30,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 2/2021

10,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 3/2021

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 4/2021

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 5/2021

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 6/2021

15,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 7/2021

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 8/2021

10,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 9/2021

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 10/2021

10,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 1/2022

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 2/2022

21,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 3/2022

8,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 4/2022

40,000

14,000

3,000

-

3,000

6,000

5,000

11,000

No. 5/2022

8,000

8,000

-

-

-

4,000

4,000

8,000

The

Amount of

Remaining

Exercise the right to conversion (unit)

Remaining debentures after conversion

Company's

debentures

debentures

(June 6, 2022)

(unit)

long-term

(units)

before

AO Fund

AO Fund 1

Total

AO Fund

AO Fund 1

Total

convertible

conversion

debentures

(unit)

No. 6/2022

8,000

8,000

-

-

-

-

8,000

8,000

Total

280,000

30,000

3,000

-

3,000

10,000

17,000

27,000

June 6, 2022

  • AO Fund notified the conversion of " JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited's long- term convertible debentures No.4/2022 due 2025." amount 3,000 units (Baht 3 million) to 14,150,943 ordinary shares.
  • The conversion price of AO Fund of 0.2 12 Baht per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past 7-15 business days.

The weighted average price of the Company's shares for the past 7 business days is as follows:

Date

Number of Shares

Total Value ('000 Baht)

25/05/2022

1,032,530

265.47

26/05/2022

9,382,570

2,294.89

27/05/2022

7,744,178

1,924.75

30/05/2022

12,894,735

3,093.11

31/05/2022

18,696,980

4,220.04

01/06/2022

4,920,947

1,129.24

02/06/2022

4,106,060

962.82

Total

58,778,000

13,890.32

Remark: Information from www.setsmart.com

Weighted average market price for 7 business days (Baht/Share)

=

Trading Volume

Trading Value

=

13,890,320

58,778,000

=

0.236

90% of the weighted average market price (Baht/Share)

=

0.212

2

Note:

  1. The market price will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place is 5 or more, it will be rounded up.
  2. The conversion price of the convertible debentures will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place is 5 or more, it will be rounded up.

The convertible price of June 6, 2022 is equal to 0.212 Baht per share respectively, which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities ( Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Re : Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B.E. 2558 (2015), Debenture holders will receive the convertible debentures on June 6, 2022 in the amount of 14,150,943 shares and the Company' s remaining amount of shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures in the amount of 174,674,643 shares.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

(Mr. Athawut Taechaubol)

Joint Chief Executive Officer

3

Disclaimer

JCK Hospitality pcl published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
