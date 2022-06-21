JCK Hospitality Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCKH
06/21/2022 | 06:35am EDT
Ref. CS./22- 083
June 21, 2022
Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCKH
To: The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
According to JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited ("the Company" or "JCKH") has operated to offer and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Agreement for " JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited's long- term convertible debentures No. 4/ 2022 due 2025 . " to Advance Opportunities Fund ( " AO Fund" ) and Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ( " AO Fund 1" ) are collectively referred to as "the convertible debenture holders", then the convertible debenture holders notified the conversion of convertible debenture on June 21, 2022 as follows;
The
Amount of
Remaining
Exercise the right to conversion (unit)
Remaining debentures after conversion
Company's
debentures
debentures
(June 21, 2022)
(unit)
long-term
(units)
before
AO Fund
AO Fund 1
Total
AO Fund
AO Fund 1
Total
convertible
conversion
debentures
(unit)
No. 1/2021
30,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 2/2021
10,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 3/2021
20,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 4/2021
20,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 5/2021
20,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 6/2021
15,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 7/2021
20,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 8/2021
10,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 9/2021
20,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 10/2021
10,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 1/2022
20,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 2/2022
21,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 3/2022
8,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 4/2022
40,000
9,000
-
2,000
2,000
6,000
1,000
7,000
No. 5/2022
8,000
8,000
-
-
-
4,000
4,000
8,000
The
Amount of
Remaining
Exercise the right to conversion (unit)
Remaining debentures after conversion
Company's
debentures
debentures
(June 21, 2022)
(unit)
long-term
(units)
before
AO Fund
AO Fund 1
Total
AO Fund
AO Fund 1
Total
convertible
conversion
debentures
(unit)
No. 6/2022
8,000
8,000
-
-
-
-
8,000
8,000
Total
280,000
25,000
-
2,000
2,000
10,000
13,000
23,000
June 21, 2022
AO Fund 1 notified the conversion of " JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited's long- term convertible debentures No.4/2022 due 2025." amount 2,000 units ( Baht 2 million) to 11,904,761 ordinary shares.
The conversion price of AO Fund 1 of 0.168 Baht per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past 7-15 business days.
The weighted average price of the Company's shares for the past 7 business days is as follows:
Date
Number of Shares
Total Value ('000 Baht)
20/06/2022
5,791,314
994.62
17/06/2022
6,727,801
1,123.18
16/06/2022
15,787,887
2,807.11
15/06/2022
21,096,300
3,857.03
14/06/2022
8,477,641
1,606.81
13/06/2022
16,652,658
3,356.42
10/06/2022
9,162,921
1,926.00
Total
83,696,522
15,671.17
Remark: Information from www.setsmart.com
Weighted average market price for 7 business days (Baht/Share)
=
Trading Volume
Trading Value
=
15,671,170
83,696,522
=
0.187
90% of the weighted average market price (Baht/Share)
=
0.168
2
Note:
The market price will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place is 5 or more, it will be rounded up.
The conversion price of the convertible debentures will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place is 5 or more, it will be rounded up.
The convertible price of June 21, 2022 is equal to 0.168 Baht per share respectively, which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities ( Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Re : Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B.E. 2558 (2015), Debenture holders will receive the convertible debentures on June 21, 2022 in the amount of 11,904,761 shares and the Company' s remaining amount of shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures in the amount of 153,061,145 shares.