JCK Hospitality Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCKH
07/08/2022 | 06:44am EDT
Ref. CS./22- 095
July 8, 2022
Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCKH
To: The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
According to JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited ("the Company" or "JCKH") has operated to offer and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Agreement for " JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited's long- term convertible debentures No. 6/ 2022 due 2025 . " to Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ( " AO Fund 1" ) are collectively referred to as " the convertible debenture holders" , then the convertible debenture holders notified the conversion of convertible debenture on July 8, 2022 as follows;
The
Amount of
Remaining
Exercise the right to conversion (unit)
Remaining debentures after conversion
Company's
debentures
debentures
(July 8, 2022)
(unit)
long-term
(units)
before
AO Fund
AO Fund 1
Total
AO Fund
AO Fund 1
Total
convertible
conversion
debentures
(unit)
No. 1/2021
30,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 2/2021
10,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 3/2021
20,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 4/2021
20,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 5/2021
20,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 6/2021
15,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 7/2021
20,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 8/2021
10,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 9/2021
20,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 10/2021
10,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 1/2022
20,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 2/2022
21,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 3/2022
8,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 4/2022
40,000
6,000
-
-
-
6,000
-
6,000
The
Amount of
Remaining
Exercise the right to conversion (unit)
Remaining debentures after conversion
Company's
debentures
debentures
(July 8, 2022)
(unit)
long-term
(units)
before
AO Fund
AO Fund 1
Total
AO Fund
AO Fund 1
Total
convertible
conversion
debentures
(unit)
No. 5/2022
8,000
4,000
-
-
-
4,000
-
4,000
No. 6/2022
8,000
4,000
-
4,000
4,000
-
-
-
Total
280,000
14,000
-
4,000
4,000
10,000
-
10,000
And the Company has entered into the Convertible Debentures Agreement No. 2, with an amount not exceeding Baht 500 million (hereinafter referred to as "the Convertible Debentures Set 2") as approved by the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 4, 2022, with details of the exercise of convertible rights as follows:
The
Amount of
Remaining
Exercise the right to conversion (unit)
Remaining debentures after conversion
Company's
debentures
debentures
(July 8, 2022)
(unit)
long-term
(units)
before
AO Fund
AO Fund 1
Total
AO Fund
AO Fund 1
Total
convertible
conversion
debentures
(unit)
The
20,000
20,000
-
-
-
10,000
10,000
20,000
Convertible
Debentures
Set 2
No. 1/2022
Total
20,000
20,000
-
-
-
10,000
10,000
20,000
July 8, 2022
AO Fund 1 notified the conversion of " JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited's long- term convertible debentures No.6/2022 due 2025." amount 4,000 units ( Baht 4 million) to 27,027,027 ordinary shares.
The conversion price of AO Fund 1 of 0.148 Baht per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past 7-15 business days.
The weighted average price of the Company's shares for the past 7 business days is as follows:
Date
Number of Shares
Total Value ('000 Baht)
07/07/2022
3,101,015
480.82
2
Date
Number of Shares
Total Value ('000 Baht)
06/07/2022
12,661,901
1,877.85
05/07/2022
8,373,202
1,312.65
04/07/2022
1,430,710
236.26
01/07/2022
3,882,301
659.78
30/06/2022
19,513,419
3,318.52
29/06/2022
23,936,500
4,097.76
Total
72,899,048
11,983.64
Remark: Information from www.setsmart.com
Weighted average market price for 7 business days (Baht/Share)
=
Trading Volume
Trading Value
=
11,983,640
72,899,048
=
0.164
90% of the weighted average market price (Baht/Share)
=
0.148
Note:
The market price will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place is 5 or more, it will be rounded up.
The conversion price of the convertible debentures will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place is 5 or more, it will be rounded up.
The convertible price of July 8, 2022 is equal to 0.148 Baht per share respectively, which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities ( Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Re : Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B.E. 2558 (2015), Debenture holders will receive the convertible debentures on July 8, 2022 in the amount of 27,027,027 shares and the Company's remaining amount of shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures as follow;
1. In the amount of 71,703,756 shares which the Company has allocated to reserve for the exercise of the Convertible Debentures not exceeding Baht 300 million (the Company has
3
already issued and offered the Convertible Debentures of this amount totaling Baht 280 million, namely the issuance and offering of the Convertible Debentures No. 1/2021 - No. 10/2021 and the issuance and offering of the Convertible Debentures No. 1/2022 - No. 6/2022, the remaining amount of the Convertible Debentures for this amount, another Baht 20 million)
2. In the amount of 266,745,361 shares which the Company has allocated to reserve for the exercise of the Convertible Debentures not exceeding Baht 500 million (hereinafter referred to as "the Convertible Debentures Set 2 " ) (the Company has already issued and offered the Convertible Debentures of this amount totaling Baht 20 million, namely the issuance and offering of the Convertible Debentures Set 2 No. 1/2022, the remaining amount of the Convertible Debentures for this amount, another Baht 480 million)