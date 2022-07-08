JCK Hospitality Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCKH

Ref. CS./22- 095 July 8, 2022 Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCKH To: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand According to JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited ("the Company" or "JCKH") has operated to offer and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Agreement for " JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited's long- term convertible debentures No. 6/ 2022 due 2025 . " to Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ( " AO Fund 1" ) are collectively referred to as " the convertible debenture holders" , then the convertible debenture holders notified the conversion of convertible debenture on July 8, 2022 as follows; The Amount of Remaining Exercise the right to conversion (unit) Remaining debentures after conversion Company's debentures debentures (July 8, 2022) (unit) long-term (units) before AO Fund AO Fund 1 Total AO Fund AO Fund 1 Total convertible conversion debentures (unit) No. 1/2021 30,000 - - - - - - - No. 2/2021 10,000 - - - - - - - No. 3/2021 20,000 - - - - - - - No. 4/2021 20,000 - - - - - - - No. 5/2021 20,000 - - - - - - - No. 6/2021 15,000 - - - - - - - No. 7/2021 20,000 - - - - - - - No. 8/2021 10,000 - - - - - - - No. 9/2021 20,000 - - - - - - - No. 10/2021 10,000 - - - - - - - No. 1/2022 20,000 - - - - - - - No. 2/2022 21,000 - - - - - - - No. 3/2022 8,000 - - - - - - - No. 4/2022 40,000 6,000 - - - 6,000 - 6,000

The Amount of Remaining Exercise the right to conversion (unit) Remaining debentures after conversion Company's debentures debentures (July 8, 2022) (unit) long-term (units) before AO Fund AO Fund 1 Total AO Fund AO Fund 1 Total convertible conversion debentures (unit) No. 5/2022 8,000 4,000 - - - 4,000 - 4,000 No. 6/2022 8,000 4,000 - 4,000 4,000 - - - Total 280,000 14,000 - 4,000 4,000 10,000 - 10,000 And the Company has entered into the Convertible Debentures Agreement No. 2, with an amount not exceeding Baht 500 million (hereinafter referred to as "the Convertible Debentures Set 2") as approved by the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 4, 2022, with details of the exercise of convertible rights as follows: The Amount of Remaining Exercise the right to conversion (unit) Remaining debentures after conversion Company's debentures debentures (July 8, 2022) (unit) long-term (units) before AO Fund AO Fund 1 Total AO Fund AO Fund 1 Total convertible conversion debentures (unit) The 20,000 20,000 - - - 10,000 10,000 20,000 Convertible Debentures Set 2 No. 1/2022 Total 20,000 20,000 - - - 10,000 10,000 20,000 July 8, 2022 AO Fund 1 notified the conversion of " JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited's long- term convertible debentures No.6/2022 due 2025." amount 4,000 units ( Baht 4 million) to 27,027,027 ordinary shares.

The conversion price of AO Fund 1 of 0.148 Baht per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past 7-15 business days. The weighted average price of the Company's shares for the past 7 business days is as follows: Date Number of Shares Total Value ('000 Baht) 07/07/2022 3,101,015 480.82 2

Date Number of Shares Total Value ('000 Baht) 06/07/2022 12,661,901 1,877.85 05/07/2022 8,373,202 1,312.65 04/07/2022 1,430,710 236.26 01/07/2022 3,882,301 659.78 30/06/2022 19,513,419 3,318.52 29/06/2022 23,936,500 4,097.76 Total 72,899,048 11,983.64 Remark: Information from www.setsmart.com Weighted average market price for 7 business days (Baht/Share) = Trading Volume Trading Value = 11,983,640 72,899,048 = 0.164 90% of the weighted average market price (Baht/Share) = 0.148 Note: The market price will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place is 5 or more, it will be rounded up. The conversion price of the convertible debentures will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place is 5 or more, it will be rounded up. The convertible price of July 8, 2022 is equal to 0.148 Baht per share respectively, which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities ( Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Re : Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B.E. 2558 (2015), Debenture holders will receive the convertible debentures on July 8, 2022 in the amount of 27,027,027 shares and the Company's remaining amount of shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures as follow; 1. In the amount of 71,703,756 shares which the Company has allocated to reserve for the exercise of the Convertible Debentures not exceeding Baht 300 million (the Company has 3