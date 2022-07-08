Log in
JCK Hospitality Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCKH

07/08/2022 | 06:44am EDT
Ref. CS./22- 095

July 8, 2022

Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCKH

To: The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited ("the Company" or "JCKH") has operated to offer and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Agreement for " JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited's long- term convertible debentures No. 6/ 2022 due 2025 . " to Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ( " AO Fund 1" ) are collectively referred to as " the convertible debenture holders" , then the convertible debenture holders notified the conversion of convertible debenture on July 8, 2022 as follows;

The

Amount of

Remaining

Exercise the right to conversion (unit)

Remaining debentures after conversion

Company's

debentures

debentures

(July 8, 2022)

(unit)

long-term

(units)

before

AO Fund

AO Fund 1

Total

AO Fund

AO Fund 1

Total

convertible

conversion

debentures

(unit)

No. 1/2021

30,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 2/2021

10,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 3/2021

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 4/2021

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 5/2021

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 6/2021

15,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 7/2021

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 8/2021

10,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 9/2021

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 10/2021

10,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 1/2022

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 2/2022

21,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 3/2022

8,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 4/2022

40,000

6,000

-

-

-

6,000

-

6,000

And the Company has entered into the Convertible Debentures Agreement No. 2, with an amount not exceeding Baht 500 million (hereinafter referred to as "the Convertible Debentures Set 2") as approved by the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 4, 2022, with details of the exercise of convertible rights as follows:

July 8, 2022

  • AO Fund 1 notified the conversion of " JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited's long- term convertible debentures No.6/2022 due 2025." amount 4,000 units ( Baht 4 million) to 27,027,027 ordinary shares.
  • The conversion price of AO Fund 1 of 0.148 Baht per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past 7-15 business days.

The weighted average price of the Company's shares for the past 7 business days is as follows:

Date

Number of Shares

Total Value ('000 Baht)

07/07/2022

3,101,015

480.82

Date

Number of Shares

Total Value ('000 Baht)

06/07/2022

12,661,901

1,877.85

05/07/2022

8,373,202

1,312.65

04/07/2022

1,430,710

236.26

01/07/2022

3,882,301

659.78

30/06/2022

19,513,419

3,318.52

29/06/2022

23,936,500

4,097.76

Total

72,899,048

11,983.64

Remark: Information from www.setsmart.com

Weighted average market price for 7 business days (Baht/Share)

=

Trading Volume

Trading Value

=

11,983,640

72,899,048

=

0.164

90% of the weighted average market price (Baht/Share)

=

0.148

Note:

  1. The market price will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place is 5 or more, it will be rounded up.
  2. The conversion price of the convertible debentures will be calculated by specifying 3 decimal places. If the 4th decimal place is 5 or more, it will be rounded up.

The convertible price of July 8, 2022 is equal to 0.148 Baht per share respectively, which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities ( Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Re : Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B.E. 2558 (2015), Debenture holders will receive the convertible debentures on July 8, 2022 in the amount of 27,027,027 shares and the Company's remaining amount of shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures as follow;

1. In the amount of 71,703,756 shares which the Company has allocated to reserve for the exercise of the Convertible Debentures not exceeding Baht 300 million (the Company has

already issued and offered the Convertible Debentures of this amount totaling Baht 280 million, namely the issuance and offering of the Convertible Debentures No. 1/2021 - No. 10/2021 and the issuance and offering of the Convertible Debentures No. 1/2022 - No. 6/2022, the remaining amount of the Convertible Debentures for this amount, another Baht 20 million)

2. In the amount of 266,745,361 shares which the Company has allocated to reserve for the exercise of the Convertible Debentures not exceeding Baht 500 million (hereinafter referred to as "the Convertible Debentures Set 2 " ) (the Company has already issued and offered the Convertible Debentures of this amount totaling Baht 20 million, namely the issuance and offering of the Convertible Debentures Set 2 No. 1/2022, the remaining amount of the Convertible Debentures for this amount, another Baht 480 million)

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

(Mr. Athawut Taechaubol)

Joint Chief Executive Officer

