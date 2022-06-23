JCK Hospitality Public : Notification of the acquisition of assets and trademark under the brand "Shabu Indy"

(Translation)

Ref. CS./22-086

June 23, 2022

Subject: Notification of the acquisition of assets and trademark under the brand "Shabu Indy"

To:President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Board of Directors' Meeting No.4/2022, held on June 23, 2022, resolved to approve the Company to invest by acquiring assets of Indy International Company Limited ("INDY") consisting of trademark under brand "Shabu Indy", land and buildings, other fixed assets, freezer and the transfer of rights to operate under the brand "Shabu Indy".

The size of the above transaction including other transactions during the past 6 months does not reach the criteria that must be implemented according to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/2008 Re: Rules for Significant Transactions Qualified as Acquisition or Disposition of Assets of the Listed Companies and is not a connected transaction. However, the Company has a duty to report information to the Stock Exchange of Thailand according to the regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of a Listed Company.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr.Athawut Taechaubol)

Joint-Chief Executive Officer

Authorized person to sign the notification