  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JCKH   TH3747010Y04

JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JCKH)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-21
0.2000 THB    0.00%
06/22JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of JCKH-W1
PU
06/21JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCKH
PU
06/14JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : New shares of JCKH to be traded on June 16, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCK Hospitality Public : Notification of the acquisition of assets and trademark under the brand "Shabu Indy"

06/23/2022 | 06:35am EDT
(Translation)

Ref. CS./22-086

June 23, 2022

Subject:

Notification of the acquisition of assets and trademark under the brand "Shabu Indy"

To:President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Board of Directors' Meeting No.4/2022, held on June 23, 2022, resolved to approve the Company to invest by acquiring assets of Indy International Company Limited ("INDY") consisting of trademark under brand "Shabu Indy", land and buildings, other fixed assets, freezer and the transfer of rights to operate under the brand "Shabu Indy".

The size of the above transaction including other transactions during the past 6 months does not reach the criteria that must be implemented according to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/2008 Re: Rules for Significant Transactions Qualified as Acquisition or Disposition of Assets of the Listed Companies and is not a connected transaction. However, the Company has a duty to report information to the Stock Exchange of Thailand according to the regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of a Listed Company.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr.Athawut Taechaubol)

Joint-Chief Executive Officer

Authorized person to sign the notification

Disclaimer

JCK Hospitality pcl published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 444 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net income 2021 -340 M -9,63 M -9,63 M
Net Debt 2021 633 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 345 M 9,77 M 9,77 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 589
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chotiwit Taechaubol Joint CEO, Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Athawut Taechaubol Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Apichai Taechaubol Executive Chairman
Prasong Vara-Ratanakul Independent Director
Chetawan Anuntasomboon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-42.86%10
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-15.34%10 580
ARAMARK-19.65%7 619
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.-18.28%4 974
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.82%3 629
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.55%2 697