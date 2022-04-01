JCK Hospitality Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of JCKH-W1 (F53-5)
The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 01-Apr-2022
Exercised Securities
Warrants
Common shares
Warrant of trading symbol : JCKH-W1
Name of warrant : Warrant of JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC
COMPANY LIMITED No. 1
Number of exercised warrants (units) : 0
Number of unexercised warrants : 223,315,144
(units)
Ratio (Warrant : shares) : 1.00 : 1.00
Exercise Price (baht/share) : 0.25
Exercise Date : From 31-Mar-2022
Number of shares derived from : 0
exercised warrants (shares)
Number of remaining shares reserved : 223,315,144
(shares)
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Athawut Taechaubol
company
Position : Director
Mrs. Rachanee Siwawej
Director
