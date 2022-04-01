Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JCKH   TH3747010Y04

JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JCKH)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCK Hospitality Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of JCKH-W1 (F53-5)

04/01/2022 | 07:36am EDT
Date/Time
01 Apr 2022 17:31:52
Headline
Report on the results of the Exercise of JCKH-W1 (F53-5)
Symbol
JCKH
Source
JCKH
Full Detailed News 
                The results of the exercise of Warrants/TSR (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation     : 01-Apr-2022

Exercised Securities

Warrants

  Common shares
    Warrant of trading symbol            : JCKH-W1
    Name of warrant                      : Warrant of JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC 
COMPANY LIMITED No. 1
    Number of exercised warrants (units) : 0
    Number of unexercised warrants       : 223,315,144
(units)
    Ratio (Warrant : shares)             : 1.00 : 1.00
    Exercise Price (baht/share)          : 0.25
    Exercise Date                        : From 31-Mar-2022
    Number of shares derived from        : 0
exercised warrants (shares)
    Number of remaining shares reserved  : 223,315,144
(shares)




Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr. Athawut Taechaubol
company
Position                                 : Director

Mrs. Rachanee Siwawej
Director

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

JCK Hospitality pcl published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 11:34:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 444 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net income 2021 -340 M -10,2 M -10,2 M
Net Debt 2021 633 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 562 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 589
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chotiwit Taechaubol Joint CEO, Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Athawut Taechaubol Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Apichai Taechaubol Executive Chairman
Prasong Vara-Ratanakul Independent Director
Chetawan Anuntasomboon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.86%17
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-12.73%10 932
ARAMARK2.04%9 656
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.-6.22%5 788
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.81%3 584
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.-21.03%3 272