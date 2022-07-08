JCK Hospitality Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)

Headline: Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5) Security Symbol: JCKH

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 08-Jul-2022

Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible securities as follow

Number of conversed Number of non Ratio Conversion Number of shares Number of (Convertible Exercise Name of Convertible debentures convertible conversed convertible Price derived from remaining shares debentures : Date debentures (shares) debentures (shares) shares) (baht/share) conversion (shares) reserved (shares) JCKH Hospitality Public Company 4,000 0 1.00 : 0.148 From 27,027,027 71,703,756 Limited's long-term Convertible 6756.7568 08-Jul-2022 Debentures No. 6/2022 due 2025(JCKH) To 08-Jul-2022 Summary Total excercised shares / converted shares (common 27,027,027 shares)

The convertible debenture holders who have exercise Advance Opportunities Fund 1 (Amount 4,000 Units) Ref. CS./22-095 Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the JCKH Convertible Debentures Conversion Price as of July 8, 2022

Signature ________________________________ Signature ________________________________ (Mr. Athawut Taechaubol) (Mrs. Rachanee Siwawej) Director Director Authorized to sign on behalf of the company Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

