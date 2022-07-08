JCK Hospitality Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)

|
Headline:
|
Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)
|
Security Symbol:
|
JCKH
|
|
Announcement Details
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
Name of Company JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Date 08-Jul-2022
Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible securities as follow
|
|
Number of conversed
|
Number of non
|
Ratio
|
Conversion
|
|
Number of shares
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
(Convertible
|
Exercise
|
Name of Convertible debentures
|
convertible
|
|
|
conversed convertible
|
Price
|
derived from
|
remaining shares
|
|
|
debentures :
|
Date
|
|
debentures (shares)
|
|
debentures (shares)
|
shares)
|
(baht/share)
|
|
conversion (shares)
|
reserved (shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JCKH Hospitality Public Company
|
4,000
|
|
|
0
|
1.00 :
|
0.148
|
From
|
27,027,027
|
71,703,756
|
Limited's long-term Convertible
|
|
|
|
|
6756.7568
|
|
08-Jul-2022
|
|
|
Debentures No. 6/2022 due 2025(JCKH)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Jul-2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total excercised shares / converted shares (common
|
27,027,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remark
The convertible debenture holders who have exercise Advance Opportunities Fund 1 (Amount 4,000 Units) Ref. CS./22-095 Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the JCKH Convertible Debentures Conversion Price as of July 8, 2022
|
Signature ________________________________
|
Signature ________________________________
|
(Mr. Athawut Taechaubol)
|
(Mrs. Rachanee Siwawej)
|
Director
|
Director
|
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
|
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
|
|
