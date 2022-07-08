Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JCKH   TH3747010Y04

JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JCKH)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-06
0.1500 THB    0.00%
06:44aJCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCKH
PU
07/07JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : Notification of the acquisition of assets and trademark under the brand "Shabu Indy" (Revised)
PU
07/03JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : New shares of JCKH to be traded on July 5, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCK Hospitality Public : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)

07/08/2022 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)

Security Symbol:

JCKH

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 08-Jul-2022

Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible securities as follow

Number of conversed

Number of non

Ratio

Conversion

Number of shares

Number of

(Convertible

Exercise

Name of Convertible debentures

convertible

conversed convertible

Price

derived from

remaining shares

debentures :

Date

debentures (shares)

debentures (shares)

shares)

(baht/share)

conversion (shares)

reserved (shares)

JCKH Hospitality Public Company

4,000

0

1.00 :

0.148

From

27,027,027

71,703,756

Limited's long-term Convertible

6756.7568

08-Jul-2022

Debentures No. 6/2022 due 2025(JCKH)

To

08-Jul-2022

Summary

Total excercised shares / converted shares (common

27,027,027

shares)

Remark

The convertible debenture holders who have exercise Advance Opportunities Fund 1 (Amount 4,000 Units) Ref. CS./22-095 Subject: Notification of conversion price calculation of the JCKH Convertible Debentures Conversion Price as of July 8, 2022

Signature ________________________________

Signature ________________________________

(Mr. Athawut Taechaubol)

(Mrs. Rachanee Siwawej)

Director

Director

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries

or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

JCK Hospitality pcl published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 10:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:44aJCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible d..
PU
07/07JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : Notification of the acquisition of assets and trademark under the..
PU
07/03JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : New shares of JCKH to be traded on July 5, 2022
PU
07/01JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : Issuance and offering to the convertible debentures No. 7/2022
PU
06/28JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible d..
PU
06/23JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : New shares of JCKH to be traded on June 27, 2022
PU
06/23JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : Notification of the acquisition of assets and trademark under the..
PU
06/23JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited agreed to acquire Assets from Indy International..
CI
06/22JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of JCKH-W1
PU
06/21JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible d..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 262 M 7,28 M 7,28 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 2 589
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JCK Hospitality Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chotiwit Taechaubol Joint CEO, Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Athawut Taechaubol Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Apichai Taechaubol Executive Chairman
Prasong Vara-Ratanakul Independent Director
Chetawan Anuntasomboon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JCK HOSPITALITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-57.14%7
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-3.07%12 117
ARAMARK-16.50%7 917
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.-9.60%5 502
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.22.04%3 694
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.90%2 628