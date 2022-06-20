Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  JCK International Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    JCK   TH0235010Y03

JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JCK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-16
0.5500 THB    0.00%
07:14aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of sale of common shares offered to private placement (F53-5)
PU
07:14aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Share allocation under a General Mandate to investors via Private Placement and notify the results of the calculation of the market price and the offering price to the private placement
PU
07:14aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Investment in BIENESTAR T&N Company Limited ("BSTAR")
PU
JCK International Public : Investment in BIENESTAR T&N Company Limited ("BSTAR")

06/20/2022 | 07:14am EDT
(Translation)

Ref. AIT/22 - 265

June 20, 2022

Subject: Investment in BIENESTAR T&N Company Limited ("BSTAR")

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

JCK International Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you that the Board of Directors Meeting No. 5/2022, held on June 20, 2022, resolved to approve the Company to invest by purchasing ordinary shares of BIENESTAR T&N Company Limited ("BSTAR") in the amount not exceeding Baht 60 million. After the investment, the Company will hold 22% of the total common shares and the group of BSTAR's existing shareholders will hold 78% of the total common shares of BSTAR.

BSTAR is a fully integrated cannabis farm business in Buriram Province which authorized to import seeds, plant and maintain until ready for harvesting, extracting important substances, bringing the rest to develop into other products, producing, selling extracts or products, studying, researching and developing species including testing and improving species.

The size of the above transaction does not reach the criteria that must be implemented according to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/2008 Re: Rules for Significant Transactions Qualified as Acquisition or Disposition of Assets of the listed companies and does not a connected transaction but the Company has a duty to report information to the Stock Exchange of Thailand according to the regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of a Listed Company.

Please be informed accordingly,

Yours Sincerely,

(Ms.Siriporn Tamenant)

Director and Company Secretary

เลขที่18 ซอยสาทร 11 แยก 9 อาคารทีเอฟดี แขวงยานนาวา เขตสาทร กรุงเทพมหนคร 10120

โทรศัพท์ (66) 2676 4031-6, (66) 2676 3836-9 โทรสาร (66) 2676 4038-9 http ://www.jck.international ทะเบียนเลขที่0107537000475 (เดิมเลขที่ บมจ. 294) No. 18, Soi Sathorn 11 Yeak 9, TFD Building, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10120 Thailand.

Tel : (66) 2676 4031-6, (66) 2676 3836-9 Fax : (66) 2676 4038-9 http ://www.jck.international Registration No. 0107537000475 (Former : BorMorJor 294)

Financials
Sales 2021 551 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net income 2021 -225 M -6,37 M -6,37 M
Net Debt 2021 6 035 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 566 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales 2021 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JCK International Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anukul Ubonnuch Managing Director & Executive Director
Rachanee Siwawej Assistant Managing Director-Finance
Apichai Taechaubol Director
Siriporn Pinprayong Secretary, Director, Deputy MD-Administration & IT
Prasong Vara-Ratanakul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-48.60%44
CTP N.V.-41.71%4 936
MONTEA NV-32.07%1 524
WHA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.07%1 297
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-14.19%1 160
TRITAX EUROBOX PLC-22.82%889