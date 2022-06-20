JCK International Public : Investment in BIENESTAR T&N Company Limited ("BSTAR")

(Translation)

Ref. AIT/22 - 265

June 20, 2022

Subject: Investment in BIENESTAR T&N Company Limited ("BSTAR")

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

JCK International Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you that the Board of Directors Meeting No. 5/2022, held on June 20, 2022, resolved to approve the Company to invest by purchasing ordinary shares of BIENESTAR T&N Company Limited ("BSTAR") in the amount not exceeding Baht 60 million. After the investment, the Company will hold 22% of the total common shares and the group of BSTAR's existing shareholders will hold 78% of the total common shares of BSTAR.

BSTAR is a fully integrated cannabis farm business in Buriram Province which authorized to import seeds, plant and maintain until ready for harvesting, extracting important substances, bringing the rest to develop into other products, producing, selling extracts or products, studying, researching and developing species including testing and improving species.

The size of the above transaction does not reach the criteria that must be implemented according to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/2008 Re: Rules for Significant Transactions Qualified as Acquisition or Disposition of Assets of the listed companies and does not a connected transaction but the Company has a duty to report information to the Stock Exchange of Thailand according to the regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of a Listed Company.

Please be informed accordingly,

Yours Sincerely,

(Ms.Siriporn Tamenant)

Director and Company Secretary

