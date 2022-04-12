Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. JCK International Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JCK   TH0235010Y03

JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JCK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-10
0.6500 THB   -2.99%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCK International Public : Issuance and Offering to the Convertible Debentures No. 11/2022

04/12/2022 | 02:41am EDT
Date/Time
12 Apr 2022 13:22:24
Headline
Issuance and Offering to the Convertible Debentures No. 11/2022
Symbol
JCK
Source
JCK
Full Detailed News
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

All news about JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:41aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Issuance and Offering to the Convertible Debentures No. 11/2022
PU
04/11JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible..
PU
04/11JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of JCK-W6
PU
04/08JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Publication of the Invitation letter of the 2022 AGM on website
PU
04/08JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of JCK-W6
PU
04/08JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures..
PU
04/08JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible..
PU
04/07JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : New shares of JCK to be traded on April 11, 2022
PU
04/05JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of JCK-W6
PU
04/05JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible..
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 551 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
Net income 2021 -225 M -6,68 M -6,68 M
Net Debt 2021 6 035 M 179 M 179 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 737 M 51,7 M 51,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales 2021 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
JCK International Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anukul Ubonnuch Managing Director & Executive Director
Rachanee Siwawej Assistant Managing Director-Finance
Apichai Taechaubol Director
Siriporn Pinprayong Secretary, Director, Deputy MD-Administration & IT
Prasong Vara-Ratanakul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-39.25%52
CTP N.V.-17.43%7 275
MONTEA NV-6.81%2 175
CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO., LTD0.93%1 904
WHA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.25%1 467
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.82%1 232