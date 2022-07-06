JCK International Public : Issuance and Offering to the Convertible Debentures No. 15/2022

Ref. AIT/22 - 287

July 6, 2022 Subject: Issuance and offering to the convertible debentures No.15/2022 To: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/ 2021 of JCK International Public Company Limited (the "Company") held on September 23, 2021, has resolved to approve the issuance and offering of convertible debentures of the Company not exceeding Baht 1,000 million and to approve the allocation of not exceeding 542,606,490 newly issued ordinary shares which reserved for the conversion of the convertible debentures by way of private placement to specific investors, namely Advance Opportunities Fund ( " AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities 1 ("AO Fund 1") which are not related persons of the Company.

And according to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on April 29, 2022, has resolved to approve the allocation of not exceeding 445,195,375 newly issued ordinary shares which reserved for the conversion of the convertible debentures by way of private placement to specific investors, namely Advance Opportunities Fund ( " AO Fund" ) and Advance Opportunities 1 ( " AO Fund 1" ) which are not related persons of the Company. Currently, the Company received a waiver from the issuance and offering of new ordinary shares in the amount of not exceeding 445,195,375 shares from the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 17, 2022.

Details of summary of the important Terms and Conditions of the newly issued convertible debentures of are as attached in Attachment 1.

The Company has operated to offered and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Agreement No.15/2022 in the amount of Baht 10 million to Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and in the amount of Baht 10 million to Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1") totaling Baht 20 million on July 6, 2022 and the said convertible debentures will mature on July 6, 2025 unless conversion rights are exercised before the maturity date.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Ms.Siriporn Tamenant)

Director and Company Secretary

