Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. JCK International Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JCK   TH0235010Y03

JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JCK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-04
0.5000 THB   -3.85%
02:34aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Issuance and Offering to the Convertible Debentures No. 15/2022
PU
07/04JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures (F53-5)
PU
07/04JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCK
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JCK International Public : Issuance and Offering to the Convertible Debentures No. 15/2022

07/06/2022 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ref. AIT/22 - 287

July 6, 2022

Subject:

Issuance and offering to the convertible debentures No.15/2022

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/ 2021 of JCK International Public Company Limited (the "Company") held on September 23, 2021, has resolved to approve the issuance and offering of convertible debentures of the Company not exceeding Baht 1,000 million and to approve the allocation of not exceeding 542,606,490 newly issued ordinary shares which reserved for the conversion of the convertible debentures by way of private placement to specific investors, namely Advance Opportunities Fund ( " AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities 1 ("AO Fund 1") which are not related persons of the Company.

And according to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on April 29, 2022, has resolved to approve the allocation of not exceeding 445,195,375 newly issued ordinary shares which reserved for the conversion of the convertible debentures by way of private placement to specific investors, namely Advance Opportunities Fund ( " AO Fund" ) and Advance Opportunities 1 ( " AO Fund 1" ) which are not related persons of the Company. Currently, the Company received a waiver from the issuance and offering of new ordinary shares in the amount of not exceeding 445,195,375 shares from the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 17, 2022.

Details of summary of the important Terms and Conditions of the newly issued convertible debentures of are as attached in Attachment 1.

The Company has operated to offered and issue the newly convertible debentures pursuant to the Convertible Debentures Agreement No.15/2022 in the amount of Baht 10 million to Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and in the amount of Baht 10 million to Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1") totaling Baht 20 million on July 6, 2022 and the said convertible debentures will mature on July 6, 2025 unless conversion rights are exercised before the maturity date.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Ms.Siriporn Tamenant)

Director and Company Secretary

เลขที่ 18 ซอยสาทร 11 แยก 9 อาคารทีเอฟดีแขวงยานนาวา เขตสาทร กรุงเทพมหนคร 10120

โทรศัพท์: (66) 2676 4031-6, (66) 2676 3836-9 โทรสาร Fax : (66) 2676 4038-9 http ://www.jck.international ทะเบียนเลขที่ 0107537000475 (เดิมเลขที่ บมจ.294) 18, Soi Sathorn 11 Yeak 9, TFD Building, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10120 Thailand.

Tel : (66) 2676 4031-6, (66) 2676 3836-9 Fax : (66) 2676 4038-9 http ://www.jck.international Registration No. 0107537000475 (former: BorMorJor.294)

Attachment 1

Summary of the important Terms and Conditions of the newly issued convertible debentures of

JCK International Public Company Limited

Subject Detail

Detail

Issuer of Convertible

JCK International Public Company Limited (the "Company" or "JCK")

Debentures

Type of Convertible

Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures ("Convertible Debentures")

Debentures

Currency

THB

Total Principal amount

Not exceeding Baht 1,000 million as it can be break down to 4 Tranches as below;

1. Tranche 1 not exceeding Baht 200 million which is divided in to 40 sets and

Baht 5.0 million per set

2. Tranche 2 not exceeding Baht 250 million which is divided in to 25 sets and

Baht 10.0 million per set

3. Tranche 3 not exceeding Baht 250 million which is divided in to 25 sets and

Baht 10.0 million per set

4. Tranche 4 not exceeding Baht 300 million which is divided in to 15 sets and

Baht 20.0 million per set

Note: * The number of debentures and total amount in each tranche including the

set and value in each set may be changed due to the market situation and

the necessity of fund required for using at that time.

Conversion Condition

The Company which issued the convertible bond following by Tranche (1-4)

according to the liquidity of the company. The issuance has to follow the condition

president which is approval of the SEC and the SET and other regulator including

condition and conversion of such Convertible Debentures.

However, the timeframe of the conversion is within 3 years after shareholder's

meeting approved the issuance. But it can be reconsidered by shareholder if the

Company would like to extend these matters.

Interest Rate

2.00 percent per annum, provided that the interest will be paid on a quarterly basis from

the date of issuance

Maturity Period

3 years after the issuance of each Tranche

Payback Condition

Repay in lump sum after each due of specific Tranche according to the term

and condition of the Convertible Debenture. In such, for each Tranche the

maturity period is 3 years after the issuance date.

Redeem Rights before

The holders of the Convertible Debentures may or may not have rights to redeem

Due Date

the Convertible Debentures before due date and/or the issuer of the Convertible

Debentures may or may not have rights to redeem the Convertible Debentures

before due date. The redemption has to be followed by the terms and conditions

of each set aligned with rules, regulations, laws and/or permissions from related

authorized Governmental Bodies.

2

Subject Detail

Detail

Conversion Ratio

Principle amount of the Convertible Debentures divided by the conversion price

Conversion price

"Conversion Price" will not be lower than 90.00 percent of market price which does

not in the case the price is lower than the offering price offered pursuant to the

Notification No. Tor Jor. 72/2558.

"The market price" shall be calculated based on the weighted average price of the

Company's shares trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand for not less than

7 consecutive trading days but not exceeding 15 consecutive trading days prior to

the date that the holders of the Convertible Debentures exercise the right of

conversion and the weighted Average price is calculated from the trading value

divided by the trading volume of each consecutive business day (Floating

Conversion Price). However, in the event that at any period of conversion, the result

of the conversion price is calculated until the conversion price is lower than the par

value of the Company's ordinary shares, than can use the said conversion price but

not less than 0.01 Baht/share, except in the case where the law prohibits the

Company from issuing shares lower than the par value, therefore the par value of

the Company's ordinary shares shall be deemed the conversion price. In the event

that the Company cannot issue underlying shares at a price lower than the par value

of the Company's shares, the Company shall issue additional compensation shares

in such a way that the calculation of all shares to be issued at par value is in

accordance with the conversion price.

Noted:

  1. If the Common stock that result from the Debenture Conversion converts with the price that is lower than 90.00 percent of the market price on the exercise date. (The market price on the exercise date is calculated based on the weighted average price of the company's shares on the Stock Exchange of Thailand not less than 7 consecutive business days but not more than 15 consecutive business days before the date that convertible debenture holders exercise their convertible debentures. The weighted average price is calculated from the trading value divided by the trading volume of each consecutive business day.) The company is obliged to prohibit the AO Fund and AO Fund 1 ("investors") to exercise the Debenture Conversion within the period on 1 year after the investors received such stock (Silent Period). In such, after 6 months the investors can sell some of the stock (25.00 percent of the total amount that are prohibited from selling) regarding with the Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B.E. 2558 (2015) dated 11 May 2015 (And the amendment).

3

Subject Detail

Detail

o In case of stock conversion is insufficient, the company will follow the

guideline in the topic "The event of the Company has to issued new share to

accomplish the conversion".

Conversion Period

The holder of the Convertible Debentures may exercise their rights of conversion

of the Convertible Debentures into the Company's common shares until the close

of business on the date falling 7 days prior to the maturity date of the Convertible

Debentures.

Number of ordinary

1. 542,606,490 shares (as approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of

shares reserved for

Shareholders No. 1/2021 on September 23, 2021)

conversion

2. 445,195,375 shares (as approved by the 2022 Annual General Meeting of

Shareholders on April 29, 2022)

Secondary market for

The Company shall arrange to list the ordinary shares issued after the conversion

ordinary shares issued

of the Convertible Debentures on the Market for the Stock Exchange of Thailand

after conversion

(SET).

Restrictions on transfer of

As this issuance and offering of the Convertible Debentures is considered as an

the Convertible

offering to no more than 10 specific investors within four-month period as

Debentures

specified in the Notification No. Tor Jor. 17/2561. Therefore, the transfer of the

Convertible Debentures to any person at any time throughout its tenure shall not

cause the number of the holders to exceed 10 specific investors within four-month

period, provided that the number of the holders shall be calculated from actual

investors holding the Convertible Debentures on private placement basis

(whether such investors hold the newly issued convertible debentures or receive

the convertible debenture from the transfer by any existing Convertible

Debentures holders), except by way of inheritance.

The event of the

The Company may register increase in capital to accomplish the conversion by

Company has to issued

the resolution of shareholders meeting or compensate in cash to the Convertible

new share to accomplish

Debentures holder in regard to Term and Condition of Debenture.

the conversion

4

Disclaimer

JCK International pcl published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:34aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Issuance and Offering to the Convertible Debentures No. 15/2022
PU
07/04JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures..
PU
07/04JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible..
PU
06/28JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : New shares of JCK to be traded on June 30, 2022
PU
06/27JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : New shares of JCK to be traded on June 28, 2022
PU
06/24JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of JCK-W6
PU
06/24JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures..
PU
06/24JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible..
PU
06/24JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Issuance and offering to the convertible debentures No.14/2022 ..
PU
06/23JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : New shares of JCK to be traded on June 27, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 551 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net income 2021 -225 M -6,24 M -6,24 M
Net Debt 2021 6 035 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 493 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales 2021 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JCK International Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anukul Ubonnuch Managing Director & Executive Director
Rachanee Siwawej Assistant Managing Director-Finance
Apichai Taechaubol Director
Siriporn Pinprayong Secretary, Director, Deputy MD-Administration & IT
Prasong Vara-Ratanakul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-53.27%42
CTP N.V.-42.46%4 775
MONTEA NV-32.60%1 485
WHA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-17.05%1 273
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-9.97%1 231
TRITAX EUROBOX PLC-27.86%831