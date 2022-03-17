Log in
    JCK   TH0235010Y03

JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JCK)
JCK International Public : No Right Adjustment of JCK-W6

03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Date/Time
17 Mar 2022 17:34:06
Headline
No Right Adjustment of JCK-W6
Symbol
JCK
Source
JCK
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment / No right adjustment

Subject                                  : No Right Adjustment
Symbol                                   : JCK-W6
The full name of warrant                 : Warrant of JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC 
COMPANY LIMITED No. 6
Adjustment
The reason for no adjustment             : The Company shall not adjust the 
exercise price and exercise ratio because the event does not comply with
adjustment conditions as follows; Refer to the Terms and Conditions governing
the Rights and Obligations of the Issuer and the Holders of Warrants to Purchase
Ordinary Shares No. 1.4.1 (d) state that the Company offers to sell to the
existing shareholders and/or the public and/or the private placement any new
securities e.g. convertible debentures, warrants or convertible debts which give
rights to the Securities Holders to convert to or purchase ordinary shares of
the Company (hereinafter referred to as "the New Securities") and the average
price per share of the newly issued ordinary shares to accommodate the exercise
of rights is lower than "The market price of the Company's ordinary shares" and
the difference is larger than 10%.
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Ms.Siriporn Tamenant
Information
Position                                 : Director and Company Secretary

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

JCK International pcl published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 10:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
