JCK International Public : No Right Adjustment of JCK-W6

Right adjustment / No right adjustment Subject : No Right Adjustment Symbol : JCK-W6 The full name of warrant : Warrant of JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 6 Adjustment The reason for no adjustment : The Company shall not adjust the exercise price and exercise ratio because the event does not comply with adjustment conditions as follows; Refer to the Terms and Conditions governing the Rights and Obligations of the Issuer and the Holders of Warrants to Purchase Ordinary Shares No. 1.4.1 (d) state that the Company offers to sell to the existing shareholders and/or the public and/or the private placement any new securities e.g. convertible debentures, warrants or convertible debts which give rights to the Securities Holders to convert to or purchase ordinary shares of the Company (hereinafter referred to as "the New Securities") and the average price per share of the newly issued ordinary shares to accommodate the exercise of rights is lower than "The market price of the Company's ordinary shares" and the difference is larger than 10%. Authorized Persons to Disclose : Ms.Siriporn Tamenant Information Position : Director and Company Secretary