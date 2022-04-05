JCK International Public : No Right Adjustment of JCK-W6
04/05/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Date/Time
05 Apr 2022 13:15:25
Headline
No Right Adjustment of JCK-W6
Symbol
JCK
Source
JCK
Full Detailed News
Right adjustment / No right adjustment
Subject : No Right Adjustment
Symbol : JCK-W6
The full name of warrant : Warrant of JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC
COMPANY LIMITED No. 6
Adjustment
The reason for no adjustment : The Company shall not adjust the
exercise price and exercise ratio because the event does not comply with
adjustment conditions as follows; Refer to the Terms and Conditions governing
the Rights and Obligations of the Issuer and the Holders of Warrants to Purchase
Ordinary Shares No. 1.4.1 (d) state that the Company offers to sell to the
existing shareholders and/or the public and/or the private placement any new
securities e.g. convertible debentures, warrants or convertible debts which give
rights to the Securities Holders to convert to or purchase ordinary shares of
the Company (hereinafter referred to as "the New Securities") and the average
price per share of the newly issued ordinary shares to accommodate the exercise
of rights is lower than "The market price of the Company's ordinary shares" and
the difference is larger than 10%.
Authorized Persons to Disclose : Ms.Siriporn Tamenant
Information
Position : Director and Company Secretary
