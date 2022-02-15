Log in
    JCK   TH0235010Y03

JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JCK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
JCK International Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCK

02/15/2022 | 01:27am EST
Date/Time
15 Feb 2022 13:09:46
Headline
Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCK
Symbol
JCK
Source
JCK
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

JCK International pcl published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 399 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net income 2020 -309 M -9,53 M -9,53 M
Net Debt 2020 5 822 M 179 M 179 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 092 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 18,1x
EV / Sales 2020 21,2x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JCK International Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anukul Ubonnuch Managing Director & Executive Director
Rachanee Siwawej Assistant Managing Director-Finance
Apichai Taechaubol Director
Siriporn Pinprayong Secretary, Director, Deputy MD-Administration & IT
Prasong Vara-Ratanakul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-19.63%64
MONTEA-18.31%1 997
CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO., LTD1.16%1 918
WHA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.14%1 611
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.03%1 259
TRITAX EUROBOX PLC-12.48%1 154