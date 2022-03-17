Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. JCK International Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JCK   TH0235010Y03

JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JCK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

JCK International Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCK

03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Date/Time
17 Mar 2022 17:33:16
Headline
Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures of JCK
Symbol
JCK
Source
JCK
Full Detailed News
All news about JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:51aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of JCK-W6
PU
06:51aJCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible..
PU
03/16JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : New shares of JCK to be traded on March 18, 2022
PU
03/16JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification the exercise of JCK-W6
PU
03/15JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of JCK-W6
PU
03/15JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures..
PU
03/15JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible..
PU
03/11JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of JCK-W6
PU
03/11JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of convertible debentures..
PU
03/11JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 551 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net income 2021 -225 M -6,72 M -6,72 M
Net Debt 2021 6 035 M 181 M 181 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 925 M 57,6 M 57,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales 2021 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 255
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JCK International Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anukul Ubonnuch Managing Director & Executive Director
Rachanee Siwawej Assistant Managing Director-Finance
Apichai Taechaubol Director
Siriporn Pinprayong Secretary, Director, Deputy MD-Administration & IT
Prasong Vara-Ratanakul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JCK INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-28.04%58
MONTEA NV-13.62%2 038
CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY HOLDINGS CO., LTD0.70%1 903
WHA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.68%1 485
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-11.30%1 183
TRITAX EUROBOX PLC-11.97%1 089